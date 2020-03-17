“I, wisdom, dwell with prudence, and I find knowledge and discretion.”
Proverbs 8:12
Lent this year has been most exceptional, for it marks the first time public Masses have been suspended, not only in Singapore, but all around the world. We are mindful as Catholics to do our part on hygiene so as not to burden the already strained healthcare system and jeopardise measures taken by our authorities during this time.
As followers of Christ, it is also crucial that we live our lives as his witnesses with prudence, also known as “practical wisdom”. We know about contagion and yet, all of us can recall times when we encountered soiled tissues left behind in church pews. The sad truth is that many of us are scared to get Covid-19, but less afraid to give it to others. With the rapid spread of coronavirus, bad habits will have to change.
Social responsibility must become our priority as we place the greater good of our community above self-centredness. We are living in urgent times and greater consideration for others must replace our careless attitudes.
This crisis, now declared a pandemic by WHO, could be seen as a grace of God, challenging us to rethink how we can sustain our faith by leveraging the resources available to us. Knowing what to do, when to do it and how to do it, are all part of living our faith with prudence.
Lent invites us to allow God, who dwells in us, to change our hearts and minds, so that we can change our focus from ourselves to others.
Lord, grant us the grace to live our life and faith with prudence, wisely helping all who are in need, especially to contain Covid-19. May we find new ways to worship, love and serve you.
When we are unwell or just “feeling under the weather”, the latter condition is known medically as prodrome, which can be an early indication of imminent illness. We must be socially responsible and do our part to counter Covid-19 by adopting these precautions:
- Practise frequent hand washing with soap.
- Avoid touching your face with your hands as much as possible.
- Wear a surgical mask if you have respiratory symptoms such as coughing, sneezing, shortness of breath or runny nose.
- Cover your mouth with a tissue paper when coughing or sneezing and dispose the soiled tissue paper in the rubbish bin as soon as possible.
- Seek medical attention promptly if you are feeling unwell.
- Stay home and avoid social gatherings if you are sick.
- Observe good personal hygiene and sanitary practices at all times.
- Keep yourself updated on the changing disease situation.