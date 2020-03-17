“I, wisdom, dwell with prudence, and I find knowledge and discretion.” Proverbs 8:12

Lent this year has been most exceptional, for it marks the first time public Masses have been suspended, not only in Singapore, but all around the world. We are mindful as Catholics to do our part on hygiene so as not to burden the already strained healthcare system and jeopardise measures taken by our authorities during this time.

As followers of Christ, it is also crucial that we live our lives as his witnesses with prudence, also known as “practical wisdom”. We know about contagion and yet, all of us can recall times when we encountered soiled tissues left behind in church pews. The sad truth is that many of us are scared to get Covid-19, but less afraid to give it to others. With the rapid spread of coronavirus, bad habits will have to change.

Social responsibility must become our priority as we place the greater good of our community above self-centredness. We are living in urgent times and greater consideration for others must replace our careless attitudes.

This crisis, now declared a pandemic by WHO, could be seen as a grace of God, challenging us to rethink how we can sustain our faith by leveraging the resources available to us. Knowing what to do, when to do it and how to do it, are all part of living our faith with prudence.