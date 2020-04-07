“Whoever would be great among you must be your servant, and whoever would be first among you must be your slave”

Pope Francis has said that true humility is expressed in service to others. In the Holy Week readings, we are given strong images of this service: Jesus washing his disciples’ feet, the institution of the Eucharist, his suffering on the way to the cross, and his death.

Humility is a difficult virtue to practise because it goes against our very nature. In a world which increasingly deifies the individual, Christian humility is not just about thinking less of one’s own importance but goes even further in encouraging us to not think of ourselves at all.

This emptying of self allows God’s Spirit to infill us so that we can be a total gift in service to others. In a paradoxical way, we then live our true selves, the identity that God created for each of us from the beginning of time.

As the COVID-19 crisis deepens in Singapore, we are all called to live humility. We should not chaff at being told what not to do and where not to go. We should not live the letter of the law rather than the spirit, e.g. when we work from home but continue with social engagements, be it a visit with friends or a group gathering.

We can choose to follow the humble example of Jesus when we live our lives with a focus on the other, always willing our thoughts, words and actions for the good of others.