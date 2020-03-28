“Be strong and courageous. Do not fear or be in dread of them, for it is the Lord your God who goes with you. He will not leave you or forsake you.” Deuteronomy 31:6

Fortitude is the strength and courage that enables us to endure difficulties, confident in God’s love for us. It is the ability to be constant in doing good, trusting in God’s will, and that he will make all things right in his time.

And what better person to show us how to live a life of fortitude than our Blessed Mother? In the wake of the current Covid-19 pandemic, where people are exposed to infection every day, today’s feast of the Annunciation of the Lord could not have come at a more appropriate time.

Mary, in her obedience and unwavering faith in God’s will, is our role model to persevere in doing good and resist the temptations to be selfish. When we hoard basic items, we deprive others of them. When we neglect personal hygiene, ignore physical distancing guidelines, violate stay home notices, and continue non-essential travel, we put others at risk of infection. In doing so, we fall short in our Christian call to love with fortitude.

Mary’s faith and fortitude allowed her to say “yes” in doing God’s will amidst the uncertainty of her circumstances. Similarly, in the crisis of our times, we must turn to God in faith, as Mary did, to give us the fortitude to carry out his will in our lives.