“Be strong and courageous. Do not fear or be in dread of them, for it is the Lord your God who goes with you. He will not leave you or forsake you.”
Deuteronomy 31:6
Fortitude is the strength and courage that enables us to endure difficulties, confident in God’s love for us. It is the ability to be constant in doing good, trusting in God’s will, and that he will make all things right in his time.
And what better person to show us how to live a life of fortitude than our Blessed Mother? In the wake of the current Covid-19 pandemic, where people are exposed to infection every day, today’s feast of the Annunciation of the Lord could not have come at a more appropriate time.
Mary, in her obedience and unwavering faith in God’s will, is our role model to persevere in doing good and resist the temptations to be selfish. When we hoard basic items, we deprive others of them. When we neglect personal hygiene, ignore physical distancing guidelines, violate stay home notices, and continue non-essential travel, we put others at risk of infection. In doing so, we fall short in our Christian call to love with fortitude.
Mary’s faith and fortitude allowed her to say “yes” in doing God’s will amidst the uncertainty of her circumstances. Similarly, in the crisis of our times, we must turn to God in faith, as Mary did, to give us the fortitude to carry out his will in our lives.
At all times, but most especially at Lent, culminating with his passion and cross, Jesus always sought to do his Heavenly Father’s will. Reflect on what areas of your life God is calling you to carry out his will with greater fortitude?
God, you who are our fortress in whom we trust, strengthen our spirit with the gift of fortitude so that we can live through this difficult time with quiet resilience, and always seek to do what is pleasing to you.
In our “new normal”, the most charitable course of action we take may be in deciding not to attend gatherings when unwell or just “feeling under the weather”. The latter condition is known medically as prodrome, which can be an early indication of imminent illness. We must be socially responsible and do our part to counter Covid-19 by adopting these precautions:
- Practise frequent hand washing with soap.
- Avoid touching your face with your hands as much as possible.
- Cover your mouth with a tissue paper when coughing or sneezing and dispose the soiled tissue paper in the rubbish bin as soon as possible.
- Seek medical attention promptly if you are feeling unwell.
- Stay home and avoid social gatherings if you are sick.
- Observe good personal hygiene and sanitary practices at all times.
- Keep yourself updated on the changing disease situation.