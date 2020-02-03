LATEST GUIDELINES FOR CATHOLIC CHURCH IN TACKLING THE WUHAN 2019 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS

As of 1 February 2020, we are in DORSCON yellow.

GENERAL INFORMATION ON THE 2019-NOVEL CORONAVIRUS

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are known to cause illnesses ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases, such as the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). The 2019-novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) has been identified to be the cause of severe pneumonia in China. The majority of cases have occurred in China, but cases have been exported to other countries and cities, including Singapore.1

There remains no evidence of community spread in Singapore, and these latest measures are aimed at minimising the risk of this occurring. They will also help to stem the global spread of the virus. These latest steps are part of a calibrated series of measures taken by the Ministry of Health (MOH) as the situation of the virus outbreak evolves.2

RECOMMENDED GUIDELINES FOR INFECTION CONTROL IN THE ARCHDIOCESE

Guided by MOH guidelines, the following are the recommendations for infection control in the Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore as of 1 February 2020: