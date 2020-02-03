Change log
Monday, 3 February 2020
- All travelers returning from mainland China are to go on 14 days’ leave of absence (LOA), starting from day 0 (day of arrival) up till and including day 14. (See Appendix 2, point no 1)
- More information on Catechism Classes (see Appendix 3, section H)
- Attending mass for persons returning from mainland China (See Appendix 3, Section I)
Saturday, 1 February 2020 – The Archbishop, in consultation with his Consultors, has decided to suspend all Catechism Classes for children (which includes parish and home catechism, CGS and RCIY) until 1st March, 2020 in view of the Wuhan Coronavirus. This is a precautionary measure to protect the interests of our children.
Tuesday, 28 January 2020 – First Guidelines as published in Chancery Notice – CHN/CN/2020/003
LATEST GUIDELINES FOR CATHOLIC CHURCH IN TACKLING THE WUHAN 2019 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
By The Catholic Medical Guild of Singapore
in consultation with
The Chapter of Infectious Disease Physicians, Academy of Medicine, Singapore
As of 1 February 2020, we are in DORSCON yellow.
GENERAL INFORMATION ON THE 2019-NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are known to cause illnesses ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases, such as the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). The 2019-novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) has been identified to be the cause of severe pneumonia in China. The majority of cases have occurred in China, but cases have been exported to other countries and cities, including Singapore.1
There remains no evidence of community spread in Singapore, and these latest measures are aimed at minimising the risk of this occurring. They will also help to stem the global spread of the virus. These latest steps are part of a calibrated series of measures taken by the Ministry of Health (MOH) as the situation of the virus outbreak evolves.2
RECOMMENDED GUIDELINES FOR INFECTION CONTROL IN THE ARCHDIOCESE
Guided by MOH guidelines, the following are the recommendations for infection control in the Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore as of 1 February 2020:
- General health advisory (see Appendix 1)
- Guidelines for persons arriving or returning from China (see Appendix 2)
- Guidelines for specific situations (see Appendix 3)
General Health Advisory 3
Members of the public should adopt the following precautions at all times:
- Observe good personal hygiene;
- Practise frequent hand washing with soap (e.g. before handling food or eating, after going to toilet, or when hands are soiled by respiratory secretions after coughing or sneezing);
- Wear a surgical mask if you have respiratory symptoms such as a cough, sneezing, shortness of breath or runny nose;
- Cover your mouth with a tissue paper when coughing or sneezing, and dispose the soiled tissue paper in the rubbish bin immediately; and
- Seek medical attention promptly if you are feeling unwell.
For more information, please refer to: https://www.moh.gov.sg/2019-ncov-wuhan
All staff are to defer official travel to mainland China with immediate effect. All are strongly encouraged to defer any personal trips to mainland China as well.
- ALL travellers returning from mainland China are to go on 14 days’ leave of absence (LOA), starting from day 0 (day of arrival) up till and including day 14.1
- Persons who have been put on a leave of absence should stay at home and minimise close contact with others. They should monitor their health closely and seek medical attention if they develop any fever or symptoms of acute respiratory illness such as cough or shortness of breath.
WHAT MUST BE DONE DURING YOUR LEAVE OF ABSENCE
- You should remain contactable at all times.
- Remain in your place of residence as much as possible during your leave of absence.
- Minimise visitors to your residence. You should maintain a record of persons you come into close contact with during your leave of absence.
- You may leave your place of residence to purchase daily necessities or to attend to important personal matters. However, you should minimise your time spent in public spaces and contact with other individuals, and return to your place of residence as quickly as possible. If necessary, you may opt for home delivery services or enlist the assistance of others for your daily necessities.
- You should avoid going to crowded places and attending social gatherings during your leave of absence.
CHECK FOR SYMPTOMS
- Monitor yourself for fever (e.g. fever ≥ 38°C) and respiratory symptoms such as cough and breathlessness.
- If you develop fever, cough or breathlessness, or are feeling unwell, you should seek medical attention immediately at any outpatient clinic. Please inform the staff and doctor of your travel history. Wear a surgical mask (Annex A) before leaving your residence and avoid taking public transport.
- In emergency situations (e.g. difficulty in breathing), you should call 995 for an ambulance to take you to hospital. Please inform the 995 operator of your travel history to mainland China.
- You should update your employer or institution point-of-contact if you are unwell and that you are seeking medical attention.
OBSERVE GOOD PERSONAL HYGIENE
- Maintain good personal hygiene, including hand washing with soap and water or use of alcohol-based hand rub.
- Cover your mouth when coughing or sneezing.
- Maintain good indoor ventilation.
- Avoid sharing food, crockery, utensils and other personal hygiene items.
A. FOR THE GENERAL CONGREGATION
- Be socially responsible, stay at home if you are sick.
- Maintain good personal hygiene.
- Look out for health advisories.
- Alcohol hand rubs are to be made available near entrances of churches and confessionals.
- Holy Communion is to be received by hand only till further notice. Holy communion by Chalice is to be suspended till further notice.
- No holy water in fonts at entrance of churches as this could be a vehicle for infection.
- Comply with health advisories and control measures issued by the authorities.
B. FOR FRONT LINE WORKERS SUCH AS RECEPTIONISTS AND OFFICE MANAGERS
- General measures in appendices 1 and 2 apply.
- Practise good hand hygiene – wash hands with soap and water frequently, or use alcohol hand rubs.
- Have alcohol hand rubs available at counters for visitors to use.
C. FOR OUR EMPLOYEES
- General measures in appendices 1 and 2 apply.
D. FOR MINISTRY MEMBERS
- General measures in appendices 1 and 2 apply, especially when gathering for meetings and prayer sessions.
E. FOR THOSE ATTENDING CHURCH EVENTS, SEMINARS AND PROGRAMMES
- General measures in appendices 1 and 2 apply.
F. FOR PRIESTS VISITING PATIENTS IN HOSPITALS
- General measures in appendices 1 and 2 apply.
- Wear a surgical mask.
- Practise good hand hygiene. Wash hands with soap and water, or use alcohol hand rubs, BEFORE and AFTER visiting patient(s)
- Holy Communion by hand only, unless patient is unable to receive by hand, in which case priest should use gloves, or wash hands immediately after with soap and water.
- Priests who are feeling unwell are NOT to visit patients.
- Follow the recommendations of the hospital.
- If the patient is in a room/isolation room, check with the nursing staff before entering.
G. FOR PRIESTS & OTHERS VISITING THE SICK AT HOME
- General measures in appendices 1 and 2 apply.
- Practise good hand hygiene. Wash hands with soap and water, or use alcohol hand rubs, BEFORE and AFTER visiting patient(s)
- Holy Communion to be distributed by hand only, unless patient is unable to receive by hand, in which case the priest or Communion Minister should use gloves, or wash hands immediately after with soap and water.
- Priests and Communion Ministers who are feeling unwell are NOT to visit patients nor distribute Communion.
- There is no need to wear a mask presently as there is no evidence of community spread at the moment.
H. CATECHISM CLASSES
- When Catechism classes resume, they should follow the prevailing updated guidelines from The Ministry of Education (MOE), which for the present moment are based on DORSCON yellow.
- Catechists and students returning from mainland China are to go on 14 days’ leave of absence (LOA), starting from the day after arrival in Singapore.2
- Persons who have been put on a leave of absence should stay at home and minimise close contact with others. General measures in Appendices 1 and 2 apply.
- Catechists and students should have their temperature taken before classes commence.
- Catechists are to look out for children/teens who have fever or have respiratory symptoms e.g. cough, running nose. Put a surgical mask on such children/teens, sit them separately and call parents to bring them to see a doctor.
I. ATTENDING MASS FOR PERSONS RETURNING FROM MAINLAND CHINA
- ALL travellers returning from mainland China are to go on 14 days’ leave of absence (LOA), starting from day 0 (day of arrival) up till and including day 14 (see Appendix 2).2 They are to be excused from attending Mass or any other communal event during this period of time.
- Persons who have been put on a leave of absence should stay at home and minimise close contact with others. They should monitor their health closely and seek medical attention if they develop any fever or symptoms of acute respiratory illness such as cough or shortness of breath.
Endnotes
1 Ministry of Health, Singapore. Health Advisory for Persons Placed On Leave Of Absence (LOA). 27 January 2020. https://www.moh.gov.sg/docs/librariesprovider5/default-document-library/moh-health-advisory-for-persons-placed-on-leave-of-absence—27-jan-20208e77497be7e64648824b108a5a797c3a.pdf
2 Ministry of Health, Singapore. Extension of precautionary measures to minimise risk of community spread in Singapore. 31 January 2020. https://www.moh.gov.sg/news-highlights/details/extension-of-precautionary-measures-to-minimise-risk-of-community-spread-in-singapore.
3 Ministry of Health, Singapore. Update on Wuhan coronavirus infection in Singapore. 26 January 2020. https://www.moh.gov.sg/news-highlights/details/update-onwuhan-coronavirus-infection-in-singapore.