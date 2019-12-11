Local Pilgrimages

Deepen your family’s appreciation of Singapore’s Catholic history by visiting its historic churches and schools.

In the city district, the beautifully conserved Cathedral of the Good Shepherd, Church of Saints Peter & Paul, and CHIJmes (the former CHIJ Town Convent) are just metres apart. The Cathedral even has its own Heritage Gallery and offers public tours (click here for details). In the West, the Rosary Garden of St. Joseph’s Church (Bukit Timah) is a great way to pray the Rosary with energetic children.

Keep the Catechism Hour Holy

Since your family dedicated an hour or two weekly in term-time to your child’s catechism session, maintain that habit by using that time for another spiritual purpose. You could visit Jesus in the Adoration Room, or His mother at the parish grotto. You could pray the Rosary or attend a Novena. Or curl up at home with a Catholic movie or spiritual books.

Advent Virtues at Home

The Dominican Sisters of Mary, whose Virtues curriculum is used by the Archdiocese’s Office for Catechesis, offer downloads of Advent activity sheets which are suitable for primary school children. These self-directed activites are good for those who like writing and drawing – and there’s a page for every day, so you can use as much or as little as you need.

The download for lower primary children is here and for upper primary children here.

Practice the Works of Mercy

Re-direct the secular world’s emphasis on Christmas gifts by asking your children how they can be a gift to others. If your family is spring-cleaning, pick out the better items for gifting, re-purposing or donating to thrift shops.

Look for acts of love and service that you can offer to your parish and neighbourhood. Many Catholic groups visit the sick and needy during this season, while others team up as Christmas carolers to raise funds for charitable causes. The school holiday break is time that God has given you to be Christ to others.

Keeping the “Christ” in Christmas

Many parishes and Catholic organisations are organising Advent art and crafts, prayers, talks, workshops, and Christmas caroling sessions, this month. Check out the listings on https://www.catholic.sg/events/or https://www.facebook.com/catholiclife.sg for what interests you.

Your family might also like to help with your own parish’s Christmas festivities, such as the Christmas pageant and caroling. These bring us closer as a parish community and remind us of the reason for the season!