Chancery Notice CHN/CN/2020/014, 13 June 2020.

  1. Fr Peter Zhang Si Qian CDD has been appointed to the Board of Consultors for a term of five (5) years, with effect from 1 July 2020
  2. The following have been re-appointed to the Archdiocesan Professional Standards Office (PSO) for a term of three [3] years with effect from 1 January 2020:
    1. Mr Michael Chong Kah Wei
    2. Mr Narayanan Sreenivasan
    3. Mr Kenneth Michael Tan
    4. Mr Edmond Pereira
    5. Mr Alfonso Ang
    6. Ms Karen Sik
    7. Ms Angela Kim Ho
Note:
