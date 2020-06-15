Chancery Notice CHN/CN/2020/014, 13 June 2020.
- Fr Peter Zhang Si Qian CDD has been appointed to the Board of Consultors for a term of five (5) years, with effect from 1 July 2020
- The following have been re-appointed to the Archdiocesan Professional Standards Office (PSO) for a term of three [3] years with effect from 1 January 2020:
- Mr Michael Chong Kah Wei
- Mr Narayanan Sreenivasan
- Mr Kenneth Michael Tan
- Mr Edmond Pereira
- Mr Alfonso Ang
- Ms Karen Sik
- Ms Angela Kim Ho
Note:
- Refer to Chancery Notices for complete details
- Subscribe to TELEGRAM for the latest information