Excerpt from Chancery Notice CHN/CN/2020/016, 25 June 2020.
- Fr Terence Kesavan is appointed to head the Archdiocesan Office for Human Resource (AHR) for a term of two (2) years, with effect from 1 July 2020.
- Fr Vinukumar Nesamani who previously served as Assistant Priest at the Church of St Francis Xavier (SFX) has returned to India on 23 May 2020. The Archdiocese thanks Fr Vinukumar for his service.
- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and circuit breaker measures this year, new parish appointments were postponed from 1 June 2020 to 1 September 2020 (refer: CHN/CN/2020/005 and CHN/CN/2020/010). As the situation continues to remain fluid, the Archdiocese recognizes that some parish teams may wish to transfer earlier for convenience and practicality. As such, His Grace has permitted that new parish teams may initiate and complete their parish transfers as early as 1 August 2020 if all involved in the transfer are agreeable. The final deadline for handover would be 1 September 2020 as originally stated.
- Re-appointments to the Archdiocesan Catholic Council for Interreligious Dialogue (ACCIRD)
- Appointments to Archdiocesan Catholic Council for Ecumenical Dialogue (ACCED)
Note:
- Refer to Chancery Notices for complete details
- Subscribe to TELEGRAM for the latest information