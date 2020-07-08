Chancery Notice CHN/CN/2020/017, 7 July 2020.

This notice is issued with reference to Banns of Ordination CHN/BNN/2020/002, regarding the ordination of Deacon Emmanuel Teo Ming Ti OCD of the Order of Discalced Carmelite Friars, to the Order of the Presbyterate.

Due to the current COVID-19 measures in place, Deacon Emmanuel’s priestly ordination which was scheduled for 11 July 2020 will be postponed until further notice.

A follow-up Chancery Notice will be issued once the new date of Deacon Emmanuel’s ordination has been confirmed. We seek your continued prayers for him and for all priestly vocations.