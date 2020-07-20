Chancery Notice CHN/CN/2020/018, 20 July 2020.
Appointments
- Sr Salomi Cruz, RGS, has been appointed a Congregational Representative on the Archdiocesan Commission for Catholic Schools (ACCS) for a term of two [2] years, with effect from 24 April 2020.
- Mr Bernie Poh has been appointed to the Catholic High School Management Committee (SMC) for a term of two [2] years, with effect from 2 July 2020.
Other matters
- Fr Antony Maria Joseph has been assigned to assist at the Church of St Francis Xavier (SFX) while waiting to return to his home diocese in India, with effect from 18 July 2020.
- Fr Francis Leong MM, of the Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers based in the United States of America (USA), returned to the States on 26 June 2020 at the request of his Superior. Fr Leong had served in the Archdiocese of Singapore since 2005. The Archdiocese thanks him for his long service here.
Note:
