As of 28 January 2020, we are in DORSCON yellow.

GENERAL INFORMATION ON THE 2019-NOVEL CORONAVIRUS

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are known to cause illnesses ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases, such as the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). The 2019-novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) has been identified to be the cause of severe pneumonia in China. The majority of cases have occurred in China, but cases have been exported to other countries and cities, including Singapore.1

RECOMMENDED GUIDELINES FOR INFECTION CONTROL IN THE ARCHDIOCESE

Guided by MOH guidelines, the following are the recommendations for infection control in the Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore as of 28 January 2020:

General health advisory (see Appendix 1) Guidelines for persons arriving or returning from China (see Appendix 2) Guidelines for specific situations (see Appendix 3)

1 Ministry of Health. Health Advisory for Persons Placed On Leave Of Absence (LOA). 27 Jan 2020.