irst, let us talk about the false connections.

In morality, the point often ignored is that judging acts and judging people – are not equivalent. Rather, the morality of the person depends on responsibility, which in turn depends on the degree of free will. “Responsibility for an action can be diminished or even eliminated by ignorance, inadvertence, duress, fear, habit, inordinate attachments, and other psychological or social factors.” (Catechism of the Catholic Church 1735).

This helps us to understand that wrong acts, such as stealing or suicide, could be excused if the persons who committed them are not responsible for the acts due to, say, severe kleptomania or depression. After all, mental health condition is often linked to biological factors, such as brain structures, neurotransmitters, and the like, which are outside the control of free will. It is sinfully unfair to blame people for what they are not responsible for.

Another erroneous belief is that mental health condition is closely linked with the spiritual world or have some spiritual source. Therefore, praying or conducting some religious ritual can ‘cure’ it. Praying is always good. But God helps those who help themselves by seeking the appropriate professional help.

So, what does our faith have to offer?

Probably none of us fits the ideal model of mental health. But we don’t have to. We are all in the same boat trying to become better persons with the help of God’s grace.

We can learn from the Church’s approach not to preach any fixed, ideal model of being perfect or even adequate. Problems arise when we try to impose such models of normality. Think about whether the model of physical attractiveness of a woman (as portrayed in the media today) helps women celebrate their beauty or creates feelings of inadequacy when they fail to match that standard. Something similar happens with a monolithic fixed model of mental health. Yes, we need medical labels to help with diagnosis and cure, but using the labels to stigmatise people because they fail to meet the ideal normal standard is counterproductive.

Instead of ideals, the Church preaches “reals”, that is real people who lived real lives: The Saints. They are proposed as models or examples, not for us to mimic or repeat them, but for us to be inspired to become the best version of ourselves without needing to give up our personalities or even mental conditions.

In fact, some of the Saints were clearly eccentric, if not experiencing some kind of mental health condition. Moral theologians Frs. Ashley and O’Rourke noticed that, “psychological studies of the Catholic saints often fall into either the error of reducing everything remarkable in their lives to mental illness or the other extreme of supposing everything in their lives was a sign of holiness. For example, we cannot be sure whether the inability to eat of the great St Catherine of Siena was anorexia nervosa or a miracle of sustenance by the Eucharist alone. Perhaps it was both!” (Health Care Ethics, Benedict Ashley & Kevin O’Rourke, 1996)

Probably none of us fits the ideal model of mental health. But we don’t have to. As a Church, we are called to question what the world now considers normal. We are all in the same boat trying to become better persons with the help of God’s grace.