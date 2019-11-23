I am no longer five years old, but my love for Disney movies has not wavered since I was a little girl. I love the drama, the romance, the strength of its characters, the spirit of rising up in the face of challenges. So when Frozen 2 was slated for its release, I just knew that I had to catch it! I wanted to see what the screenwriters could come up with, following up on the success of Frozen.

Frozen 2 definitely takes on a different tone compared to the first. In fact, for me, it is a movie with greater depth and insight. There are many takeaways for me and many scenes that I can relate to. But one stands out in particular – Elsa’s journey of embracing her call.

(Mini) Spoiler Alert!

Right from the onset of the movie, Elsa begins to hear a voice calling out to her. It is a voice that only she can hear, and one that calls out to her relentlessly. She tries to ignore its whispers, wishing it would simply disappear. Afterall, she is finally loved and accepted for who she is at home in Arendelle. Leaving her place of comfort does not seem to make sense at all, especially since she does not know whose voice it is that is beckoning her, and where she is to go.

Yet, try as she might, there is no way for her to suppress it. Elsa has to come to terms with the very fact that despite the fears, apprehension and resistance within, a part of her longs to go out to seek the voice.

Embracing the Call

As I witnessed Elsa’s struggle with the voice that beckons her onwards, together with the highly emotional soundtrack Into the Unknown, I couldn’t help but draw the parallel between her journey and our Christian journey. Whether it is the call towards a particular vocation such as the case of priesthood and religious life, or a call to a particular mission that the Lord has planted in our hearts, this beckoning that we hear within is one that is often met with fear. We are afraid to leave the comforts and security of what we have known all our lives, and the future that we have always dreamed of for ourselves. Like Elsa, we are afraid of what we will be risking if we follow the call.

I’ve been blessed to know of a few friends who are currently pursuing a call to the priestly vocation. The journey of Elsa reminds me so much of them. I recall them sharing about their fears and how their hearts were restless when they were in the initial stages of denial, trying to ignore the call. It was only when they acknowledged God’s call and took steps to respond to it, that they experienced true freedom and peace within.

Truly, entering into the unknown is never an easy feat, especially when we feel like we are walking into it alone. The path ahead looks misty, loaded with trials that might come our way which we may not be prepared to tackle. Like Elsa, we may hesitate – even consider ignoring a call because of the uncertainty that comes with it. Yet, the truth for each of us is that we never walk into any situation alone. We are told in Deuteronomy 31:8, “Yahweh himself will lead you; he will be with you; he will not fail you or desert you. Have no fear, do not be disheartened by anything”, and again in Joshua 1:9, “Have I not told you: Be strong and stand firm? Be fearless then, be confident, for go where you will, Yahweh your God is with you.”

Our Heavenly Father walks with us, guiding us with every step that we take. Question is: Are we willing to take that step to heed His call? Do we see that it is He who walks with us?

Moving Forward

So then, what can we do if we can resonate with Elsa’s struggle of entering into the unknown?

Identify the call: Where do you feel like God’s voice is calling you to? What is the mission that He is inviting you to partake with Him?

Name the fears: Articulate and list down the fears that you have within you. Is it the fear of the uncertain path ahead? Is it one of making a ‘wrong discernment’? Could it be the fear of leaving your comfort zone, or of being alone in the mission field? Sometimes fear presents itself as a fog that becomes clearer as we call it out. We may not be certain of what our fears are until we sit down and name them.

Surrender: Our fears are real. They are great. But our God is greater and bigger – Do you believe? Place your worries into the palm of His hands. You may also say a prayer of surrender such as The Suscipe by St Ignatius of Loyola or the prayer below:

Father, I abandon myself into your hands; do with me what you will. Whatever you may do, I thank you: I am ready for all, I accept all. Let only your will be done in me, and in all your creatures – I wish no more than this, O Lord. Into your hands I commend my soul: I offer it to you with all the love of my heart, for I love you, Lord, and so need to give myself, to surrender myself into your hands without reserve, and with boundless confidence, for you are my Father. (Charles de Foucauld)

Take concrete steps forward / Respond: It is not enough to acknowledge God’s call and to surrender our fears, without taking concrete steps to respond to His call. The mission that God has placed in your heart is one that only you can fulfill. Will you allow Him to work through you?

Let us also remember that Our Mother was not foreign to the path of uncertainty. As the Angel Gabriel appeared before her, speaking of the son she was to conceive and give birth to, albeit a virgin; one who will be called the Son of the Most High and reign over the house of Jacob forever, imagine the questions and sense of uncertainty that must have surfaced within her!

Yet, our Mother responded with trust in the Lord, “Behold, I am the handmaid of the Lord. Let it be done to me according to thy word.” So too, shall we respond in faith!

Even with uncertainties and fears present before us, let us choose to believe that God walks closely with us even when we cannot see Him clearly in the fog.