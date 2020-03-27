In times of great peril, Holy Mother Church opens her treasury of spiritual graces for the salvation of souls.

In relation to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vatican has announced four possibilities for gaining plenary indulgences (the total remission of temporal punishment for our sins). Recognising the difficulty of accessing the Sacraments, She generously allows us to fulfil the usual conditions (Confession, Communion and prayer for the Pope’s intentions) “as soon as possible” rather than within the usual 20 days.

1) FOR ALL THE FAITHFUL

Viewing the Holy Father’s “Urbi et Orbi” blessing on Saturday 28 March at 1am Singapore time

Resolution to fulfil the usual conditions as soon as possible

2) FOR ALL THE FAITHFUL

Participate in Eucharistic adoration, read Scripture for half an hour, pray the Rosary or Stations of the Cross, or the Chaplet of Divine Mercy, asking God to end the epidemic and show mercy to its victims.

Resolution to fulfil the usual conditions as soon as possible

3) FOR CORONAVIRUS PATIENTS AND THEIR CAREGIVERS

Participate in a pious devotion (e.g. watch a Mass broadcast, Rosary, Stations of the Cross) or pray the Creed, Our Father and a Marian prayer

Resolution to fulfil the usual conditions as soon as possible

4) FOR CORONAVIRUS PATIENTS WHO ARE DYING AND UNABLE TO ACCESS THE SACRAMENTS

As long as they have prayed a few prayers in their lifetime

Full text for reference at http://press.vatican.va/content/salastampa/en/bollettino/pubblico/2020/03/20/200320c.html