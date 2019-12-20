What has the Lord revealed to you about faith this year? How do you think this will help you prepare your heart for Jesus this Christmas?
“It is not your fault that you are in the tomb, but it is your fault if you do not come out of the tomb when Jesus calls you.”
These were the words that echoed out to me during Nox Gaudii in November. At first, I felt slightly attacked by these words but then I realised that that was exactly how I was living my life – wallowing in self-pity, making excuses and allowing myself to be beaten down and kept on the ground.
This has been a trying year for me. I struggled with my faith and often found myself questioning God. I wrestled with my many insecurities and inadequacies. I fell into the same sins over and over again. I was left feeling discouraged, alone and lost. I felt forgotten and insufficient. At times, I felt like a hypocrite attending Mass, going for community and serving in parish but still living a life bound by chains.
But the Father’s faithfulness always amazes me. Even as I ran and hid from Him, He continued to pursue me. Over the year, God has reminded me that He has always been and will always be by my side. Even when I felt unlovable and refused to love myself, He was carefully and tenderly loving me.
I have come to appreciate that I am a work in progress and I am enough. Each day Jesus is healing me and teaching me to love Him and His people like how He loves us. Jesus calls me (and you) to get up and go. To step into a new day and a new life with Him. Though we may fall, by His grace, we can rise again.
As we approach this joyous celebration of Jesus’ birth, I am reminded that even in the darkest moments there is hope because there is Jesus. He is the certainty in the uncertain. With this hope, I choose to press on and to make my small yes to Jesus each day. Jesus desires to be a part of our lives. Will you make a place for Him this Christmas? – Matthew Christie, 23, CAYA (NSF Community)
What has the Lord revealed to you about love this year? How do you think this will help you prepare your heart for Jesus this Christmas?
There have been many transitions for me this year – from studying to finding a job and a new career, from being single to entering the vocation of marriage, from staying with my parents to living in our own home. Throughout the many changes, the Lord has been with me and stretching my capacity to love.
After the excitement from our wedding and honeymoon, we started to face challenges in our married life. It certainly isn’t the same living together and having to get used to each other’s living habits and communication styles. Through the disagreements and tensions in our relationship, the Lord has shown me that loving my husband means accepting and accommodating his quirks even when it is against my own habits and preferences.
As I can be impatient and expect change quickly, the Lord has revealed that I need to be more patient and to speak with love and kindness. I would not have been able to do this on my own!
During difficult times, the Lord has also sent angels in the form of our friends and loved ones who provide us with encouragement and advice, and also point us to other programmes for married couples so that we can seek help and learn how to build a strong foundation for our marriage. As Christmas is approaching, the Lord is preparing my heart to love more and be even more patient towards my spouse and also more importantly with myself. This is not possible on my own strength alone, but since God has loved us so much, we too should love one another. No one has ever seen God, but as long as we love one another, God will live in us and his love will be complete in us. (1 John 4:11-12 – also our wedding mass reading!) – Joyce Yip, 31, 1 Peter (Working Adults Community)
What has the Lord revealed to you about hope this year? How do you think this will help you prepare your heart for Jesus this Christmas?
This year was very rocky and laden with uncertainty and doubt. At times, I was riding the waves of His faithful promise that the plans He has for me are the best I could ever live. At other times, the waves swallowed me whole and pushed me to depths I’ve never been to before.
However, I always somehow found myself at the water’s surface again; thankful that I was given the chance to see His faithfulness once more. It was this repeated resurfacing that made me realise that this very life I am living, is the one that is bursting at the seams with experiences that will allow me to grow the most, give the most, love the most and have the best of what He has to offer me. The knowledge of this truth has definitely given me hope throughout the year. We only have one mortal life and our Father has absolutely no reason to withhold the best from you and me. Knowing that I am on the path that has only the best for me, gives me hope! This hope has led me to see that His whole life, from beginning to the end, was lived for everyone who has gone before and even after. Christmas is a day for us to remember that Jesus’ birth signifies His descent for us, His walk with us and His role as our ultimate Messiah and Saviour! – Claire Lim, 18, Eunoia JC