“It is not your fault that you are in the tomb, but it is your fault if you do not come out of the tomb when Jesus calls you.”

These were the words that echoed out to me during Nox Gaudii in November. At first, I felt slightly attacked by these words but then I realised that that was exactly how I was living my life – wallowing in self-pity, making excuses and allowing myself to be beaten down and kept on the ground.

This has been a trying year for me. I struggled with my faith and often found myself questioning God. I wrestled with my many insecurities and inadequacies. I fell into the same sins over and over again. I was left feeling discouraged, alone and lost. I felt forgotten and insufficient. At times, I felt like a hypocrite attending Mass, going for community and serving in parish but still living a life bound by chains.