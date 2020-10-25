About All Else, Give it to God

Nothing else in this piece will be as important as this; give everything to Him. When school gets hectic, and it seems like every day you’re struggling to keep up with deadlines, the option to skip prayer/mass seems like a very tempting option. Let me stress that if anything, times of high stress are times when we need to pray more and dive even deeper into the sacraments. Yes, it is very much possible to get good grades without prayer, but without prayer, it becomes very easy to begin to see grades as what defines our existence. Our identity is in the Lord and losing that knowledge is worse than any bad grade on an exam.

Speaking of prayer, let us not forget that there are saints that are eager to help us with our academic challenges. If you aren’t sure who to pray to, know that there is no wrong answer when we ask for help from the saints. In particular, St. Joseph of Cupertino (patron saint of studying) is someone that has come in clutch for me during exam season. If you’re looking for someone to pray when it comes to essays, St. Francis de Sales (patron saint of Catholic writers and adult education) is someone that you should consider asking intercession from, but again, there is no “bad” saint to pray to in any situation.