The act of putting on ashes symbolizes fragility and mortality, and the need to be redeemed by the mercy of God. Far from being a merely external act, the Church has retained the use of ashes to symbolize that attitude of internal penance to which all the baptized are called during Lent. – Directory on Popular Piety and the Liturgy

Hence, the blessing and imposition of ashes should take place only on Ash Wednesday, ordinarily during the celebration of the Mass. The Roman Missal contains the Rite for the Blessing of Ashes within Mass.

If Mass is not celebrated on Ash Wednesday, the blessing and distribution is to take place within the celebration of the Liturgy of the Word. The Order for the Blessing and Distribution of Ashes outside of Mass is found in the Book of Blessings nos. 1656 – 1678.

The minister for the blessing of ashes within the Mass is a bishop or priest. The minister for the blessing of ashes during a Liturgy of the Word is a bishop, priest or deacon. Other persons may be associated with the bishop or priest or deacon in the imposition of ashes: e.g. extraordinary ministers of Holy Communion, and other lay persons, when there is a true pastoral need. These persons do not, however, bless the ashes. Extraordinary ministers of Holy Communion may bring blessed ashes to the sick and those confined to their home. If a minister is not available, a member of the family or another person may bring blessed ashes to a home-bound, using one of the formulas in the Roman Missal to impose the ashes.

Archdiocesan Liturgy Commission

4 February 2020