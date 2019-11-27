If you are satisfied with your spiritual progress, all’s well and good! But it’s more likely that you feel a little ashamed about not having achieved as much as you’d hoped. Maybe you began the year with good intentions but ran out of steam. Or unforeseeable events – the loss of a loved one, a new job or relationship, a new baby – derailed your plans.

What is important is to pick ourselves up and keep trying. Doubt and despair are the Devil’s tricks to hinder us from advancing in the spiritual life; here are some tips to help you soldier on.

Discern your callings

Your prayer life and acts of spiritual service should come from a deep understanding of how you best relate to God. Daily Mass? Rosary? Lectio divina? Charismatic prayer? The Church offers us many ways of growing in intimacy with God. Why not explore some new ones this year?

Similarly, your ministry to others should stem from a discernment of your personal gifts and the needs of others (family, neighbours, colleagues, and parish community).

Set realistic goals

In addition to prayer, assess the other demands on your time and energy. A moderate goal (e.g. “Ten minutes of prayer on the bus”) is more achievable than an ambitious “Half an hour of Eucharistic adoration daily”. It may not be prudent to commit to a drastic increase of prayer that cannot be sustained in the long run.

Break your spiritual goals into small, tangible steps. “Read the Bible” is too vague, and virtually guarantees you will crash and burn in the middle of Leviticus. A better choice might be to “Read a psalm (or Gospel chapter) a day”, while “Read the daily Gospel” helps you align your prayer with that of the universal Church. Access the Catholic.SG app (visit https://app.catholic.sg/ and download now) for the Mass readings on your phone!

Seek accountability

“Two are better than one,” goes the Scripture, “for if they fall, one will lift up his fellow.” (Eccles 4:9-10) And so it is when one seeks to adopt new habits. An accountability partner – someone whom you trust to be honest and encouraging – can help ensure that your spiritual goals remain on track. And a shared goal (e.g. studying Scripture together) can bond people in friendship while bringing each of them closer to God.

Accountability is even more important when seeking to break bad or sinful habits. Whether it is over-spending or indulging in unchaste media, the embarrassment of having to check in with someone who has promised to hold you accountable may help you to strengthen your resolve against sin in that crucial moment.

Spiritual KPIs

How can you know if your spiritual life is on the right track? St. Paul told the Galatians that he who “walks by the Spirit” will bear fruit: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control (Gal 5:22-23).

Living a Godly life will not shield us from the stresses of everyday events or guarantee happiness. However, it will bring peace – a peace the world cannot give (John 14:27) – and a sense of purpose, as we know that we are preparing our hearts for the Lord’s return in glory.