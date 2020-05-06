May and October are months dedicated to Our Lady.

How can we nurture a strong and tender love for the Queen of Heaven?

1. Read a Marian text

Countless popes and saints have had devotion to Our Lady. And there are many texts written that one can read in these quarantine days, for the benefit of our own souls. Pope Leo XIII wrote 12 encyclicals and five apostolic letters on the benefits of praying the Rosary. You can also read about the four Marian dogmas.

A book to consider is the perennial classic by St Louis de Montfort, True Devotion to Mary. Nuggets of wisdom and truth are contained within, and Pope St John Paul II constantly found himself having recourse to this little gem through his pontificate.

“Think of the prayer of the humble Mary, that worthy Mother of God, which is more powerful with His Majesty than the prayers and intercessions of all the Angels and Saints both in Heaven and on earth” (True Devotion to Mary, para 28)

St Louis de Montfort



2. Prepare for Consecration to Our Lady



Some may consider the consecration, prayers and litanies in St Louis de Montfort’s True Devotion to Our Lady hard to follow. Not to worry, Fr Michael Gaitley, M.I.C has created a simpler version of the Consecration, titled 33 days to Morning Glory. Each week, a Marian Saint is introduced and upon the completion of the devotion, you can prepare for consecration to Mary. There’s a list of suggested dates you can start, and at the end of the 33-days journey, it will conclude on a Marian feast. What better way to celebrate this consecration than with a feast dedicated to Our Lady!