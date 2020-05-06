May and October are months dedicated to Our Lady.
How can we nurture a strong and tender love for the Queen of Heaven?
1. Read a Marian text
Countless popes and saints have had devotion to Our Lady. And there are many texts written that one can read in these quarantine days, for the benefit of our own souls. Pope Leo XIII wrote 12 encyclicals and five apostolic letters on the benefits of praying the Rosary. You can also read about the four Marian dogmas.
A book to consider is the perennial classic by St Louis de Montfort, True Devotion to Mary. Nuggets of wisdom and truth are contained within, and Pope St John Paul II constantly found himself having recourse to this little gem through his pontificate.
“Think of the prayer of the humble Mary, that worthy Mother of God, which is more powerful with His Majesty than the prayers and intercessions of all the Angels and Saints both in Heaven and on earth” (True Devotion to Mary, para 28)
St Louis de Montfort
2. Prepare for Consecration to Our Lady
Some may consider the consecration, prayers and litanies in St Louis de Montfort’s True Devotion to Our Lady hard to follow. Not to worry, Fr Michael Gaitley, M.I.C has created a simpler version of the Consecration, titled 33 days to Morning Glory. Each week, a Marian Saint is introduced and upon the completion of the devotion, you can prepare for consecration to Mary. There’s a list of suggested dates you can start, and at the end of the 33-days journey, it will conclude on a Marian feast. What better way to celebrate this consecration than with a feast dedicated to Our Lady!
“Some people are so foolish that they think they can go through life without the help of the Blessed Mother.
Love the Madonna and pray the rosary, for her Rosary is the weapon against the evils of the world today.
All graces given by God pass through the Blessed Mother.”
St Pio of Pietrelcina
3. Pray the Rosary in a Community
The 13th of May is known as Feast of Our Lady of Fatima. One of the first apparitions of Our Lady of Fatima is to ‘Pray the Rosary daily for world peace.’ Pope XXIII explained that the Rosary is more than a Devotion to Our Lady, but an instrument “to expand the kingdom of Christ.” In the Power of the Rosary, St Louis de Montfort encouraged praying the Rosary with others when possible.
“We make one great prayer together, so that if one person is not praying well, someone else in the same gathering who prays better may make up for his deficiency. In this way, those who are strong uphold the weak. Those who are fervent inspire the lukewarm. One who says his Rosary alone only gains the merit of that one Rosary. But if he says it together with others, he gains the merit of each Rosary. This is the law of public prayer.”
Saint Louis Marie de Montfort
4. Watch a Fatima Film with your Family
Our Lady appeared to the three shepherd children in Cova de Iriafor six consecutive months from May to October 1917. What messages did the Angel share? What did Our Lady tell the children? What is the Miracle of the sun? You might want to watch a Marian film or documentary with your family and be in the know of one of the most recent Marian apparitions in the last century.
“It is true that Our Lady is Queen of Heaven and earth, but at the same time she is more Mother than Queen.”
St Therese of Lisieux
5. Imitate Our Lady’s Virtues
Consider having a statue of Our Lady in your Home. And giving it a more prominent feature in the month of Mary. You could pray the Angelus. Or sing the Regina Caeli in this Eastertide season. End your daily night prayers with a Marian song. Ponder the words of the Magnificat. Imitate her ‘Fiat’ in our daily duties. As you pray and contemplate the mysteries of the Rosary, let Mary’s maternal kindess, humility, patience, charity inspire us to be more fruitful disciples of Jesus.
“Let us run to Mary, and, as her little children, cast ourselves into her arms with a perfect confidence.”
St Francis de Sales
Top photo: Fr Lawrence Lew, OP
