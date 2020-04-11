My dear brothers and sisters in Christ,

Is it appropriate for us to wish each other “Happy Easter” when we are not exactly in a celebratory mood because of the Covid-19 pandemic? Externally, we still seem to be in our graves. There is no joyous celebration of Easter as in past years. Even our Easter liturgies are trimmed to its barest liturgical requirements. The Easter Triduum which we celebrate does not seem to express the season’s sentiments.

Indeed, the faith of many has been shaken, especially those who have lost their loved ones through the Covid-19 pandemic. Many businesses have been affected by the prolonged period of this virus. Some have even gone bankrupt as they cannot continue to pay their rent and their workers. Those who are out of job need to continue to take care of their loved ones. Where will they find the money to pay for their food and maintenance? Many are worried about their jobs. Many have lost their life savings in the stock market because of the turbulence. Everyone is affected in some ways. Because of physical and social distancing, we are missing our friends. We cannot gather together as much we want to. We are stuck at home.

As Church, we are also affected. How can we continue to strengthen our community when we no longer meet? Many Catholics who are deprived of the Sacraments, including the Eucharist and Confession, and the celebration of the mass, find themselves spiritually dry. Recollections, retreats and seminars are also prohibited. Again, office staff are working from home affecting the sense of community, discipling and missioning together. But the lack of contact also means weakening of the intensity of communion in mission. Donations to the maintenance of our churches and charities have also suffered greatly. How can the church continue to maintain herself and continue the work of charity without the generosity of our parishioners? These and many other issues do make us feel that we are not ready to celebrate Easter.

Yet, it is precisely in these situations that we need to show ourselves to be an Easter people. Celebrating Easter cannot be merely reducible to external celebrations of merry making, dinners and fun. These are but expressions of a deeper interior spirit of conversion. Indeed, Easter is even more real during this period of Covid-19 because, stripped of the material and external celebrations, the Lord is asking us how we have died to ourselves and started to live the new life of Easter. What matters most about Easter is not merely the external celebrations, not even the pomp and solemnity of the Easter Triduum which we are accustomed to in the past, but the new life of Christ in us.

In other words, Easter means that we are a transformed people, living the life of the Risen Christ. The Risen Lord appeared to His disciples with the marks of the Crucified Christ. Even though He is risen, He continues to share in our pains and struggles. We, too, must be risen in our hearts. That during this time of Covid-19, we show ourselves to be truly Christian by exercising physical and social distancing, keeping ourselves safe from the virus so that we will not infect others. We continue to show Christian charity by sacrificing what is dearest and most important to us, the celebration of the Eucharist. This is perhaps the greatest act of dying to ourselves as Catholics in the face of the coronavirus crisis. By so doing, we are helping the nation to stay safe and lessen the burden of our healthcare workers. We show that we are putting the safety and health of our people first, at the expense of the financial contributions to the church and our liturgical celebrations. Most of all, we can show ourselves to be an Easter people, even at this time when our jobs are unstable, businesses are affected and stocks have lost their values, we continue to assist the poor and those who are affected more than us financially because of the crisis. Let us exercise patience and sensitivity to the needs and safety of fellow parishioners and the community at large.

Finally, we must continue to give hope and encouragement to each other and our people at large. Let us work together and collaborate for the good of all. Let this Covid-19 situation strengthen our virtues of generosity, discipline, self-sacrifice and self-emptying for the good of all. Let us use this occasion to see how the Lord is inviting us to remain in union with Him through the new means available to us. Instead of demanding that we continue to have the ordinary ways of receiving Him in the Eucharist and worshipping Him, the Lord is inviting us to think out of the box, come out of our comfort zone, be proactive and find new means to worship Him, to grow in faith and new ways to evangelize to the world. Indeed, the Lord is using this home telecast of the mass to help our Catholics not to take the Eucharist for granted and to provide the ambience for the family to pay more attention to the Word of God and the mass. Family unity is strengthened through participating in the on-line mass. Even those who have left the Church, and those who are infirmed at home, can now join in the mass with the rest of the family members.

Let us not lose this great opportunity to make use of these obstacles and turn them into stepping stones for growth. Although we cannot spend time to be with our friends, we can use this time to build up our bonds with family members. Instead of hiding and lamenting at the tomb, we must rise and announce the Risen Lord is in our midst even as we continue to struggle against this pandemic. The Lord is with us and He will see us through. For the Lord has overcome sin and death in the resurrection. We too must live as an Easter people, overcoming our sins of selfishness and the fear of death. Happy Easter. Alleluia! He is risen. He is Lord!

Most Rev. William Goh

Archbishop of Singapore

11 April 2020