Perhaps an ideal world would look like this: All of humanity sharing the same belief, working towards a common goal. No one is in disagreement with anyone. Everyone lives in harmony and strives for the betterment of society.

Yet, we often find ourselves at loggerheads with one another, especially when we raise our different stances towards a given situation, don’t we? After all, each of us are made uniquely and carry different opinions. We hold different values close to our hearts, and carry into conversations the baggages from our past that have formed us through the years.

It can be easy to assume that the person on the other end of the conversation is irrational, and to use his differing point of a view as a valid justification to assassinate his character. We allow our differing views to turn into emotionally driven arguments that hurt our relationships. Instead of conversing to better understand the other’s point of view with charity and authentic compassion, we get caught up in trying to prove our point and convey our deeply held convictions.

Have we forgotten that the dignity of that brother/sister who holds a different view as we do is one that is equal as ours? That that person too, carries an intrinsic value as God’s beloved child? How can we engage in respectable dialogue where both parties, albeit with different convictions, treat each other with compassion?

Perhaps the key is this: To set aside our prejudices and to seek to listen with an open heart. It is to listen actively with a desire to understand, instead of building up our arsenal of counterpoints as they speak.

May the Lord heal our fragmented relationships, and grant us the grace to be modern missionaries of compassion and healing in our divisive world.