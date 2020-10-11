The supervisor who gave you a poor work review loses her job in the COVID-19 recession.

Your class’s infuriatingly smug top student is caught cheating on the final exams.

How do you feel?

If you felt gleeful – avenged, even – you are not alone. Many would say that it is simply human to rejoice when those who have hurt or offended us get a taste of their own medicine. “Serves him/her right!” we cry. Shouldn’t we be happy that retribution was served?

Scratch the surface of these emotions, however, and what emerges is not the virtue of justice, but the vice of vindictiveness. This vice – an unhealthy attachment to seeking revenge, and revelling in the misfortunes of others – stems from wrath, one of the Seven Deadly Sins. It can become a mortal sin when it leads us to desire – or carry out – acts of revenge.

Vindictiveness Enslaves Us

Ever found yourself scrolling obsessively through an ex-lover’s social media account, hoping that s/he will be dumped by the new partner?

Hitching our own happiness to the misfortunes of others is a depressing sport. It leaves us constantly on the lookout for bad news so that we can gloat, or – in this age of social media – mock them with petty and mean-spirited memes.

Public gloating is also a terrible witness to our Christian faith. Those who encounter our vindictive comments – particularly when directed at fellow Catholics – might wonder what has happened to the mercy and charity that our Faith preaches. After all, Jesus did say that the world would know that we are Christians by the love we show one another (Jn 13:35)

Purifying Our Hearts

Is it really wrong to feel happy when those who have wronged us, suffer themselves? After all, the Old Testament relates numerous accounts of the Jewish people celebrating when God grants them victory, such as when the Egyptian forces chasing the Israelites through the Red Sea are drowned. Or when David slays Goliath, or the walls of Jericho fall…

But a close reading of the text shows that the Jews were celebrating the ending of threats to their safety and survival as a nation. They were not rejoicing, in a sadistic sort of way, in the suffering and death of their foes. The Israelites’ great song of praise in Exodus 15 after the Red Sea has drowned their Egyptian pursuers, for example, focuses on exalting God’s might and mercy rather than mocking the dead.

It is not wrong to feel relieved when a wrong-doer is forced to stop his/her evil acts, or feel happy when justice has been served by the legitimate authorities. However, a truly Christian sense of justice would be accompanied by genuine concern for the well-being and the rehabilitation of the wrong-doer.

Freeing Ourselves from the Vice of Vengefulness

The only way to ensure that we respond with charity instead of vengeance is to forgive the other party. We do so not merely as a favour to our foes, but to save ourselves spiritually, because wrath is a deadly sin that “kills” the sanctifying grace within our hearts.

As the Irish Catholic author Malachy McCourt once wrote, “Resentment is like taking poison and waiting for the other person to die.”

Forgiveness does not mean forgetting past hurts. Nor does it compel us to pretend to like those who have wounded us. What it does is free us from the knee-jerk desire to lash out and repay evil with evil, thus trapping ourselves in a downward spiral of sin.

This is why Jesus tells his disciples to “love your enemies, and do good… and you will be sons of the Most High; for he is kind to the ungrateful and the selfish.” (Lk 6:35) Letting go of wrath frees us from bondage to our enemies. It also expands our hearts so that we learn to love as God Himself loves: selflessly and unconditionally.

“You shall not hate your brother in your heart, but you shall reason with your neighbour, lest you bear sin because of him. You shall not take vengeance or bear any grudge against the sons of your own people, but you shall love your neighbour as yourself: I am the Lord.” (Lev 19:17-18)