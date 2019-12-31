CHN/CN/2019/022
This is the extract from the Chancery Notice on December 31, 2019:
- Fr Vinukumar Nesamani is appointed Assistant Priests at the Church of St Francis Xavier for a term of two [2] years with effect from 9 December 2019.
- Msgr Ambrose Vaz have been appointed as the Spiritual Director to the council of the Archdiocesan Commission for the Family for a term through to 31 December 2021
- CHOICE Retreat House (CRH) will be repurposed and will cease operation at the current location by end of April 2020. CHOICE will be relocated to the Marriage Encounter House at 201-B Punggol Seventeenth Avenue, S(829651).
