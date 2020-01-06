CHN/CN/2020/001

The Chancery wishes to inform the faithful that on the date Friday, 24th January 2020, His Grace Archbishop William Goh DD has granted a dispensation from the regular discipline of abstinence from meat on Fridays in accordance with can 87, as the date falls on the eve of the Lunar New Year when many families in the archdiocese are expected to celebrate a reunion dinner with their loved ones.