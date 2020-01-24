CHN/CN/2020/002

Archdiocesan Advisory on precautionary measures to be implemented with immediate effect in response to Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia (Wuhan Virus).

In support of measures that are already in place around Singapore, the Archdiocese is supplementing these with the following:

Any person who is unwell or exhibits symptoms of flu is exempted from attending Masses where crowds are present. Priests who have flu-like symptoms should only cover essential duties that do not bring them into contact with the public. Holy Communion is to be received only on the hand during this period of health concern. Holy Communion from the chalice is to be suspended.

Parishes, Oratories and Shrines are to make these announcements during Masses of this weekend and have it announced prior to Holy Communion, published in the parish bulletins and other media.