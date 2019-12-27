CHN/CN/2019/021

The Chancery has recently received reports that certain members of the Filipino Catholic Communities here in singapore have mistakenly believe that they belong to the Roman Catholic Church after they had been baptized into the Philippine Independent Catholic Church (Iglesia Filipina Independiente).

Due to their status as first a Catholic schismatic group and later a member of the Anglican Communion, members of the Philippine Independent Catholic Church are not in communion with Rome.