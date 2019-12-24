Imust admit that I was not the biggest Star Wars fan before watching Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. I was never able to resonate with the main protagonist, Rey, in her journey towards self-discovery and ultimately becoming a Jedi (force-wielders famous for their lightsaber skills).

This movie is the third instalment of the Star Wars sequel trilogy and the final episode of the nine-part “Skywalker saga”.

So as I sat through the nearly two and a half hour movie, I was not sure if I would have anything to reflect and write about.

It was only near the third act of the movie where Kylo Ren, the film’s initial antagonist, had a scene with a memory of his deceased father. Ren told his father he was not sure whether he had the strength to give up the “dark side” and embrace the goodness locked up somewhere in his heart.

I immediately felt a tingle in my heart as I watched the conversation between father and son unfold. Ren’s struggle of letting go of his dark past and feeling of unworthiness were preventing him of embracing the “light”.

His father, Han Solo, kept a smile throughout the conversation and reminded him of the love his parents have for him; this simple act was what gave Ren the strength he needed to let go of his dark past.

I was able to draw parallels with Ren’s feeling of unworthiness in my own faith journey. There have been days where I feel so anchored down by sin that I ask myself: “What’s the point of praying, or going to Mass, or even thinking about God?”

I let these negative thoughts control my life and dictate the terms and conditions of my relationship with God, and they manifest into other unhealthy habits such as anger, impatience and a lack of empathy or understanding for those around me.

Again these are parallels with Ren in the movie as he is often depicted as a cold and hardened person prone to violence and chaos.

As in the movie, it is times like these – surrounded by “darkness” – that we need a friend, family member or community to fall back on, to remind us that we are loved unconditionally and wholeheartedly by God.

The journey we walk on this earth is one with God and not for Him, sometimes we just a need a hug or an arm around the shoulder to remind us of His presence and His unending mercy.

That is not to say we can carry on living in sin knowing that God will forgive us regardless. I remind myself, no matter how I tempted I am to the “dark side”, to always pray in little moments during the day thanking God for loving an unworthy servant and ask him for His blessings and graces to come upon me so that I may see the “light” that He promises to all of us.

At the end of the movie, Kylo Ren gives up his life to save Rey. He dies with no with sadness or regret, but with a bright smile and a feeling of peace knowing that He found himself and was loved.

If there is ever an end to our journey with God, I hope it is similar to what Ren experienced.