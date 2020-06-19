MCCY has on 18 June 2020 announced that public religious services in Singapore will be permitted but on a much reduced scale and with strict guidelines which must be adhered to. In the coming weeks, the Catholic Church will continue to work with the authorities to prepare for the gradual resumption of Masses and other religious activities in our churches so that we can all help keep Singapore safe for everyone. More information will be released in due course. In the meantime, we ask for your patience and continued prayers.

Issued by the Archbishop’s Communications Office (ArchComms)

19 June 2020