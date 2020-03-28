Friday, 27th March 2020
In view of our escalating Covid-19 situation this week and anticipating further escalation, the government has introduced further physical distancing measures for the community, and a specific directive on comprehensive measures to reduce transmission for religious gatherings.
The Archdiocesan COVID-19 Taskforce has noted these developments and have made these recommendations:
Postponement of Chrism Mass and Easter Baptisms
Chrism Mass will be postponed till further notice, pending the public health situation and further advisories from the government. RCIA (adult) Baptisms may be celebrated when Masses are resumed in the Archdiocese.
Easter Triduum
The government expects disease incidence to worsen and has imposed additional measures, including orders for all religious institutions to suspend services as happened in other countries. Hence the earlier recommendations for Masses to be celebrated by priests without a congregation still stands.
Closure of churches during Easter Triduum (9th – 12th April 2020)
Churches will be closed during the Easter Triduum through Easter Sunday, in view of the limit of 10 persons at a venue at any one time. (MCCY Advisory on 26 th March 2020)