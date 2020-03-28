Friday, 27th March 2020 In view of our escalating Covid-19 situation this week and anticipating further escalation, the government has introduced further physical distancing measures for the community, and a specific directive on comprehensive measures to reduce transmission for religious gatherings.

The Archdiocesan COVID-19 Taskforce has noted these developments and have made these recommendations:

Postponement of Chrism Mass and Easter Baptisms Chrism Mass will be postponed till further notice, pending the public health situation and further advisories from the government. RCIA (adult) Baptisms may be celebrated when Masses are resumed in the Archdiocese.

Easter Triduum The government expects disease incidence to worsen and has imposed additional measures, including orders for all religious institutions to suspend services as happened in other countries. Hence the earlier recommendations for Masses to be celebrated by priests without a congregation still stands.