Future: “For I know the plans I have for you, says the Lord, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope.” (Jer 29:11)

We have God’s own promise that He walks with humanity on its journey from Creation to His second coming. Even when life is marked by suffering and pain, the result of Original Sin entering the world, we know that it will not last forever. Death and evil can never have the last word, because they have been conquered by Jesus’ death and resurrection. And so we can look forward “with joyful hope”, as we pray at Mass, “for the coming of our Saviour, Jesus Christ.”

Fullness of life: “I came that they may have life, and have it to the full.” (John 10:10)

The Fall of Adam and Eve wounded the relationship between God and man, between man and man, and between man and nature. Jesus came to restore the harmony of these relationships. His miracles were but a foretaste of the restoration of God’s original plan for all of Creation: life free from physical and mental disability, free from spiritual attacks, from sickness and hunger. In Him will we be made whole in body, soul and spirit.

Fulfillment: “Think not that I have come to abolish the law and the prophets; I have come not to abolish them but to fulfil them.” (Mt 5:17)

Laws are often seen as arbitrary restrictions on our personal freedom, which we grudgingly obey to avoid punishment. Jesus knew that his followers saw him as a liberating force, but he clarified that they would not find “freedom” by being excused from the moral obligations found in the Jewish law. Rather, true freedom would come from understanding the rationale behind the laws and appreciating how they fostered the holistic development of every human person.

Forgiveness: “If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just, and will forgive our sins and cleanse us from all unrighteousness.” (1 Jn 1:9)

One way of righting the wrongs, which have wounded our relationships, is to examine our consciences, face up to our own faults, and seek reconciliation with Jesus through the Sacrament of Confession. Through this Sacrament of healing, the stain of sin is washed from our souls and we are strengthened with God’s grace “not to sin again”.

Food from Heaven: “For my flesh is food indeed, and my blood is drink indeed. He who eats my flesh and drinks my blood abides in me, and I in him.” (Jn 6:55-56)

The Eucharist is the “source and summit of Christian life”, for in it Jesus Christ himself comes to dwell within us. This divine intimacy sanctifies us and fortifies us on our walk with Christ. It helps us to cultivate the virtues necessary to live the blessed life so that we may one day be united with Him in Heaven.