In 2016, The Catholic Conversation reported that both devout and “relaxed” parents struggle to keep their children/youth in the faith. This is contrary to the common belief that only the “relaxed” parents have this issue. The Catholic parents’ struggle has been identified as the most important and urgent topic facing the Church in Singapore today.

As we come into 2020 and the school years starts for children (and parents too!), let us talk about education and faith.