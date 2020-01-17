In 2016, The Catholic Conversation reported that both devout and “relaxed” parents struggle to keep their children/youth in the faith. This is contrary to the common belief that only the “relaxed” parents have this issue. The Catholic parents’ struggle has been identified as the most important and urgent topic facing the Church in Singapore today.
As we come into 2020 and the school years starts for children (and parents too!), let us talk about education and faith.
We Hear You
In early November 2019, polls found that the majority of 760 respondents said they did not find it easy to keep their children or godchildren engaged with the faith.
Barely half of some 700 respondents said that they could confidently answer their children’s or god-children’s question about the faith.
Here’s what some of you shared when we asked, “How can our Archdiocese and parishes better support young families?”
“Conduct faith formation sessions for parents who are keen to relearn and rediscover the meaning of their faith in their lives; to share and address issues related to living out and sharing the faith with their kids. This can be a place for community building where parents support one another and identity with each other based on their similar struggles.” – MP
“It would be great if church buildings were more baby and child friendly. Here are some suggestions:
- Easy to access changing tables. Have them installed at the correct height too.
- Have baby chairs available in canteens, the canteen is also essential for fellowship for the adults.
- A playground is essential! That’s where fellowship and feeling part of community begins!
- Educate parishioners on how to react when a child cries. Educate parents on how to handle children in Mass.
- Have wardens to direct people with children and elderly to sit at the side of the pews. This helps us bring them to the toilet without much disruption and difficulty.”
– Mother of 3 kids under 5yrs old
“Catechesis of the Good Shepherd (CGS) is one of the programs that helped us forming our kids faith. Rather than depending on teacher’s / catechist’s charisma, or heavy textbook and classroom, CGS depending on our kids experience (both physical and spiritual) to explore our faith. It helps them discover and owning their faith, rather than faith that ‘parents want them to have’.
It’s very unfortunate that most of the parishes in our Archdiocese have rejected CGS on various reasons, and the one that are running CGS have always rejected kids on the basis that there’s no space or not within parish boundary.” – DW
“I think the Archdiocese should design a hands-on program that is an in-between of CGS and traditional catechism that can accommodate more children.” – AX
“There needs to be resources, preferably media based, attempting to answer or approach the difficult questions pertaining to religion, morality, and the faith. Children are presented more and more with a culture that leads them away from God. Answering them on a level they understand and/or assisting parents will save many souls.” – LF
“I understand that not all parishes have a place for young children 2-6 yrs old to just hear stories of Jesus and sing songs of worship and praise. Can there be more options for children this age?” – C
