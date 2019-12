CHURCH OF ST IGNATIUS Thursday, Dec 19 at 8pm

CHURCH OF ST MARY OF THE ANGELS Tuesday, Dec 17 at 8pm CHURCH OF THE HOLY CROSS Wednesday Dec 18 at 8pm

CHURCH OF ST FRANCIS OF ASSISI Monday, Dec 16 at 8pm

CHURCH OF ST VINCENT DE PAUL Friday, Dec 20 at 8pm

CHURCH OF THE TRANSFIGURATION Thursday, Dec 19 at 8pm

CHURCH OF THE NATIVITY OF THE BLESSED VIRGIN MARY Wednesday Dec 18 at 8pm

CHURCH OF ST FRANCIS XAVIER Monday, Dec 16 at 8pm

CHURCH OF THE IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY Thursday, Dec 12 at 8pm

CHURCH OF CHRIST THE KING Tuesday, Dec 17 at 10.30am & 8pm

CHURCH OF THE RISEN CHRIST Friday, Dec 13 at 10.30am & 8pm

CHURCH OF OUR LADY STAR OF THE SEA Thursday, Dec 12 at 8pm

CHURCH OF THE HOLY SPIRIT Tuesday, Dec 10 at 8pm

CHURCH OF ST ANTHONY Monday, Dec 9 at 8pm

CHURCH OF OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL SUCCOUR Friday, Dec 20 at 10.30am & 8pm

CHURCH OF ST STEPHEN Thursday, Dec 19 at 8pm

CHURCH OF OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE Wednesday, Dec 18 at 8pm

CHURCH OF THE HOLY FAMILY Tuesday, Dec 17 at 10.30am & 8pm

CHURCH OF THE HOLY TRINITY Monday, Dec 16 at 10.30am & 8pm

CHURCH OF DIVINE MERCY Thursday, Dec 12 at 8pm

CHURCH OF OUR LADY OF LOURDES Tuesday Dec 17 at 8pm

CHURCH OF ST ALPHONSUS (NOVENA CHURCH) Monday, Dec 16 at 8pm

CHURCH OF ST TERESA Friday, Dec 13 at 8pm at the Church Canteen

CHURCH OF ST BERNADETTE Thursday, Dec 12 at 8pm

CHURCH OF ST MICHAEL Wednesday, Dec 11 at 8pm

CHURCH OF THE SACRED HEART Tuesday, Dec 10 at 8pm

CHURCH OF STS PETER & PAUL Monday, Dec 9 at 8pm

CATHEDRAL OF THE GOOD SHEPHERD & ST JOSEPH’S CHURCH (VICTORIA ST) No Penitential Service

Organised by the Filipino Parish Communities in Singapore Overall Coordinator: Rizaldy Sapiera Filipino Migrant Chaplain: Fr Charlie Oasan

CHURCHES WITH DAILY MASSES FROM 15-23 DEC, 8pm

Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea – Rev Fr Hans Magdurulang – IN ENGLISH

Elmer del Rosario: 9382 6874, William Villaviray: 9761 0892

Church of Divine Mercy – Rev Fr Rommel Anico

Armand Benoza: 9697 6507, Bobby Quiazon: 9764 3327

Blessed Sacrament Church – Various Priest

Mylene Manalo: 9637 8722, Mary Ann Fajardo: 9800 9570

SUN 15 DEC, 8pm

Church of the Holy Cross – Fr. Charlie Oasan

Bong Erana: 8201 5842, Lang Castro: 9176 9340

Church of the Risen Christ – Fr Kamil

Tosing Kew: 9624 6061, Stephen Oreste: 9879 4729

Church of St Vincent de Paul – Fr Michael Sitaram

Luz Gutlay: 9137 6938, Third Gutlay: 9634 0743

Church of St Stephen – Fr Romeo Yu Chung

Rey Deluna: 9745 3947, Manulet Bulaong: 8788 4685

Church of St Alphonsus (Novena Church) – Fr Robin Lomangkok

Rhey Tatoy: 9012 2243

MON 16 DEC, 8pm

Our Lady of Queen of Peace Church – Fr. Charlie Oasan

Josie Garcia: 9747 1624, Judith Acedera: 9452 3528

Church of St Mary of the Angels – Fr. Kamil

Arman Ardiente: 9767 9102, Charles Malingin: 9236 9518

Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour – Fr Romeo Yu Chung

Nilo Lastimosa: 9824 2199, Jess Rala: 8328 1438

TUE 17 DEC, 8pm

Cathedral of the Good Sheperd – Msgr Heng

Tess Cacabelos: 9143 4353, Jessica Bibit: 9643 1859

Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour – Fr Charlie

Nilo Lastimosa: 9824 2199, Jess Rala: 83281438

WED 18 DEC, 8pm

Church of St Ignatius – Fr Romeo Villavicencio

Chona Penaroyo: 8136 9819, Melanie Say: 9272 5997

Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour – Fr Charlie

Nilo Lastimosa: 9824 2199, Jess Rala: 8328 1438

Church of Christ the King – Fr Kamil

Betty Cervantes: 9658 2456, Mario Robert Mendoza: 9384 8265

Church of Our Lady of Lourdes – Fr Mike Sitaram

Lanie Alito: 9234 3638, Arlene Senupe: 9781 9358

THU 19 DEC, 8pm

Church of St Anthony de Padua – Fr. Charlie Oasan

Richard Alcantara: 9674 9360, Juan Mercado: 9693 3764

Church of Our Lady of Lourdes – Fr Mike Sitaram

Lanie Alito: 9234 3638, Arlene Senupe: 9781 9358

FRI 20 DEC, 8pm

Church of Our Lady of Lourdes – Fr Mike Sitaram

Lanie Alito: 9234 3638, Arlene Senupe: 9781 9358

SAT 21 DEC, 8pm

St Anne Church – Fr Charlie

Mel Tapaoan: 9247 9001

Church of St Bernadette – Fr Kamil

Fred Arquillano: 9651 8140, Dodeth Vergara: 8444 0213

Church of St Francis – Fr Romeo Yu Chung

Kenneth Orbito: 8481 5693, Daisy Ducusin: 9710 8366

SUN 22 DEC, 8pm

Church of Immaculate Heart of Mary – Fr.Charlie

Maricel Oquias: 8300 1374

Church of St Bernadette – Fr Kamil

Fred Arquillano: 9651 8140, Dodeth Vergara: 8444 0213

MON 23 DEC, 8pm

Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary – Fr Charlie

Edison Ancheta: 9655 3225, Daisy Leong: 9099 5035, Ness Sanio: 9366 9584