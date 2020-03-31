A Journey to Rediscovering Freedom: To Love

How, then, are we called to love in freedom?

Christ firstly invites us to be free from selfishness. Every deadly sin is a kind of selfishness that wounds our relationships. We counter this by cultivating the opposing virtue. This is what we call a “freedom for excellence”, which frees us to love our neighbour.

We must also be free of assumptions in order to love others as they need to be loved. Christ gave sight to the blind and made the dumb speak; He did not give sight to the dumb and make the blind speak! We will have to learn and re-learn how to love a person as he or she progresses through life, letting go of our familiar ways of loving. Be keen to observe your neighbour, and lean into the Sacred Heart of Jesus, for He will show you how that neighbour needs and wants to be loved.

Loving freely doesn’t always look pretty. Our Lord loved us most freely while He hung upon the Cross. Sometimes love looks tiring and painful. Yet, that was how the Lord loved us.