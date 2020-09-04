If we take a moment to reflect on our response to this pandemic, what would we discover? Who have we turned to when we’ve felt anxious and confused? Did we depend on ourselves, trusting in our own abilities? Or did we turn to Jesus, as the disciples did, and cry out to him with trust and hope? Jesus reminds us that all we need is faith the size of a mustard seed and the impossible can become possible. Like the disciples in the boat, we are asked to hold on to faith, to trust that Jesus will bring calm to the storm as long as we keep our eyes on him.

What doesn’t change is the need for faith. In Matthew 8:23-27 (The Calming of the Storm), when the disciples cried out to ask Jesus to save them, Jesus said to them: “Why are you so frightened, you men of little faith?”. He then calmed the storm, to the amazement of the disciples. Like the disciples, it is easy to be fearful and to allow anxieties to overwhelm us, especially when faced with great uncertainty. It is easy to be caught up in the everyday activity of trying to keep our heads above water when dealing with the pandemic, to ensure that our students and ourselves stay safe as learning continues. It is easy to rely on our own strength to battle the storm and not on the God who can calm the storm.

These are unprecedented times and the world, as we know it, will no longer be the same. The effect of the pandemic on the global community is far-reaching and long-lasting. We have all had to change the way we work, learn, and play, and we will continue to adjust and adapt as the situation evolves.

Daily Witnessing

Miller Michaels says “Our faith is something we can share with those around us – our family, friends, colleagues, our students and even their parents. As Catholic educators, we are called to be witnesses of our faith, to be someone that gives testimony by our lives. Our witness and example help our students gain a genuine experience of faith in action. What Catholic educators do and how we act are more significant than what we say.” And what we do as an expression of our faith is not only about the outward signs and symbols like prayers and Masses, but in the everyday interactions and conversations with our students, their parents, and our colleagues. It is in the learning experiences that we design for our students, where we bring to life our Catholic teachings, such as enabling them to reach out to those in need, to care for creation, to be grateful for what we have, and to be conscious of the common good.

It is in the support we provide to each other as we navigate the pandemic through new ways of teaching and learning using technology, and now as we adapt to teaching and learning with safe management measures in place. It is in the care we show to our students and their families who have greater needs during this time, and the help we provide to ensure that their learning is not compromised. It is in the opportunities we give to our students to express gratitude and encouragement to the frontline workers and migrant workers, and to raise their awareness of the social issues that have arisen during this time, and their role in being part of this community and society.

Forming Christ in the lives of others

Our schools are places that are founded on the teachings of Christ, and these teachings influence everything we do. St John Paul II says aptly, “Catholic education is above all a question of communicating Christ, of helping to form Christ in the lives of others”. We are given a daily opportunity to plant seeds of faith by bearing witness to Christ and the beauty of the Gospel, no matter how challenging the situation may be. And in witnessing, we can inspire in our students a similar response and guide them to live out their faith despite the challenges.

We are called to be “salt of the earth” and “light of the world”, and our light is meant “to shine in the sight of men” (Matthew 5:13) so that others may come to know God and praise Him. We have been empowered by Jesus to “Go, therefore, make disciples of all the nations.” (Matthew 28:19), and we are not alone on this journey, no matter how difficult it may be, for he assures us that he is with us always, until the end of time.