“Google Hangouts!” (DD) “We have been using Zoom for our Bible study and it’s great!” (A Bible Timeline Study co-ordinator) “I use Skype to chat with my godchildren and pray for them.” (GL) “My faith community keeps a rolling Whatsapp list of prayer requests.” (EY)

Here’s what they had to say about their experience of meeting online:

“Zoom works well for us, but of course being at CTIS (Catholic Theological Institute of Singapore) is better.” (CS, student at CTIS) “We continue to get strength and support from each other through the exchange of our ideas and experiences.” (AA) “We use Zoom for our discussions and even to meet for prayer – daily intercession as well as night vigil. We take turns to stay awake and pray with a few others. It’s been amazing, I can still feel the Spirit alive online!!” (ST) “Our Aflame Charismatic Prayer Community continues with weekly intercession in Zoom meeting. The Holy Spirit works powerfully through this too.” (JF)

A few pointed out that the online experience still pales in comparison with the intimacy of traditional meetings.

“You miss a lot of nuance when you only see each other through screens… and I miss socialising and going for makan after meetings.” (EN) “I don’t really feel anyone’s presence when it’s through a screen, and there’s not much chance to engage people one-on-one. There’s a sense of camaraderie from gathering around in a circle that online meetings don’t have.” (TL)

Pros and Cons

Apart from the health benefits of social distancing, those whose communities had moved online reflected on the savings of time and money by not having to dress up to travel to a meeting.

“Online meetings have the advantage of not being tied to a fixed location. I can tune in remotely on a phone even if I can’t make it to a specific location at that time.” (CY)

The downside, especially for those with young children or others in need of care at home, was the difficulty of carving out time and space to focus fully on the online meeting. There is also the temptation to multitask by doing other work (or online shopping!) while listening half-heartedly to the conversation.

For a recent online formation session, the Archdiocesan Office for Catechesis remarked tongue-in-cheek on its Facebook page:

“You can attend as you are (no make up, no need to do up your hair). Wear your pajamas (and hop into bed right after the session ends!) Grab a bite from your kitchen during the break Tune out at anytime, and come back in at anytime. Secretly check your phone (haha!!) though you really should be paying attention!”

With the Covid-19 pandemic unlikely to fade to safe levels in the near future, let us continue to work to find new ways to maintain our spiritual and community bonds even as face-to-face meetings continue to be curtailed.