Singapore’s announcement on 21 April that it would tighten and extend its Covid-19 “circuit breaker” by four more weeks did not come as a surprise, but disappointed those who had been hoping for life to return to normal on 4 May.

With the closure of schools and most workplaces in early April, families were already struggling to adjust to the “new normal” of their children studying and working at home for days on end. In some cases, this proximity had led to strain on the family unit.

Children, frustrated by the loss of their friends and outdoor activities, let off steam through bickering or tantrums. Spouses who both hold busy jobs quarrel over whose turn it is to see to the children or the chores. And the elderly, chafing at the admonitions to “Stay home; stay safe” annoy their relatives by seeking constant companionship.

How can we Catholics live this time with Christian charity, so that it becomes not just a hardship to endure, but an opportunity for renewing one’s faith and family life?

1. Do less, be more

When the circuit breaker was announced, social media buzzed with motivational posts urging people to use their down-time to learn skills and start projects. While some found these useful, others – already stressed over the pandemic and their job security – felt overwhelmed and inadequate.

The best way to handle such pressure is to evaluate your own resources, and just say no to ideas which require more time and effort than you have. Recognise that the cult of “doing” often comes at the cost of “being”: being comfortable with oneself and being present to God and those around us.

“Better a handful of quietness, than two hands full of toil and a striving after wind.” (Ecc 4:6)

2. Parenting is more than teaching

Parent chat groups were filled with lists of homeschool resources, educational videos, and toddler enrichment activities – fuelling the mindset that child-rearing is a high-stakes contest requiring parents to prioritise their children’s academic development above all.

But parents need to realise that their child needs them more as parents – as a loving bulwark of support in this turbulent time – than as teachers replicating the school environment. Dare to do less in order to spend more time together, filling their “love tank” with simple but happy memories that will last a lifetime. Fortunately, the shifting of the mid-year school holiday to May should take the pressure off home-based learning – for both parent and child – so that the child can enjoy the weeks at home with family.

“Parents, do not provoke your children, lest they become discouraged.” (Col 3:21)

3. Create order from chaos

With work-life schedules in disarray, there is the tendency to slouch around in pyjamas and drift from day to day. However, disorder may end up upsetting ourselves even more, as God created us rational creatures who need stability and predictability.

While it is not necessary to plan one’s days down to the minute, having a rough idea of how your family’s day will look – such as meal, work and play time – will keep everyone happier and reduce the possibility of conflict or misunderstandings.

“For everything there is a season, and a time for every matter under heaven.” (Ecc 3:1)

4) Communicate with Love

Tensions can run high within the home when members feel torn between the competing demands of paid work, parenting, and housework. Many couples can no longer rely on institutions or extended family to shoulder their child-rearing responsibilities. This circuit breaker will lay bare many unspoken assumptions that each person has about their responsibilities, the gendered division of labour, and the extent to which they prioritise paid work over parenting.

While disagreements may be unavoidable, they need not be disagreeable if the family members do their best to talk them out with honesty and respect, seeking to compromise rather than to dominate. This is an opportunity, unwelcome though it might seem, to learn to appreciate the contributions of each family member – and helper – to the household.

“Be subject to one another out of reverence for Christ.” (Eph 5:21)

5. Build intentional communities

Being confined to one’s home can be very lonely when no one else is there, or if family relations are strained. God created Man to dwell in community, and that need does not diminish despite the necessity of physical distancing.

With video conferencing and other easy ways to communicate, this is a time for reaching out to strengthen relationships with those at home and outside in the wider community. One can be Christ to others by checking in with those in need of company or material support, offering help, prayer, and a comforting word.