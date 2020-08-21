CHN/BNN/2020/004

The following candidates Deacon Emmanuel Teo Ming Ti OCD (Order of Discalced Carmelite Friars), Deacon Justin Yip Jian Wei, Deacon Mark Ma Shuai CDD (Congregatio Discipulorum Domini) and Deacon Luke Zhang Weigang CDD, will be called to the Order of the Presbyterate on 14 September 2020 at Cathedral of the Good Shepherd by His Grace, Archbishop William Goh DD.

The publication of these banns fulfil the canonical requirement, can. 1051 2°. Catholics are obliged to reveal any impediments or circumstances that would prevent the above mentioned candidates from receiving Sacred Orders and should contact Archbishop William Goh DD with such information as soon as possible.