CHN/BNN/2020/001

The following Seminarian Bro. Justin Yip Jian Wei will be called to the Order of Deacons on 25 May 2020 at Church of Anne by His Grace, Archbishop William Goh DD.

The publication of these banns fulfil the canonical requirement, can. 1051 2o. Catholics are obliged to reveal any impediments or circumstances that would prevent Bro. Justin Yip from receiving Sacred Order and should contact the Parish Priest or Archbishop William Goh DD with such information as soon as possible.