CHN/BNN/2020/003

The following candidate, Deacon Stanley Goh Yu-Ming SJ from the Society of Jesus, will be called to the Order of Presbyterate on 30 January 2021 at Church of St Ignatius by His Grace, Archbishop William Goh DD.

The publication of these banns fulfil the canonical requirement, can. 1051 2o. Catholics are obliged to reveal any impediments or circumstances that would prevent Deacon Stanley Goh Yu-Ming SJ from receiving Sacred Order and should contact Archbishop William Goh DD with such information as soon as possible.