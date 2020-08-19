Excerpt from Chancery Notice CHN/CN/2020/0019, 19 August 2020:

Bro. Dominic Chong Soon Chong of the De La Salle Brothers passed away on 29 July 2020 at the Residencia De La Salle, Philippines.

Details of Wake:

Date: Friday, 21 August 2020

Time: 5.00pm to 9.00pm

Venue: Chapel of St Joseph’s Institution (SJI), Malcolm Road

Please note that there is a limit of 30 persons at the wake at any time

The funeral Mass will take place at the chapel on Sunday, 22 August 2020, 10.30am. The even limit of 30 persons has been reached