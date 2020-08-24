CHN/CN/2020/020
This Chancery Notice has updates on appointments in the following organisations:
- Catholic Foundation
- Beginning Experience Singapore
- Church of Sts Peter & Paul
- Legion of Mary Mother of Divine Light West Curia
- Caritas Humanitarian Aid & Relief Initiatives, Singapore
- Archdiocesan Commision for the Pastoral Care of Migrants & Itinerants (ACMI)
- Senate
- Archdiocesan COVID-19 Task Force
- Abilities Beyond Limitations & Expectations (ABLE)
- Leadership team of the Discalced Carmelite Friars, Singapore
Note:
