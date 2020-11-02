Click here to read the letter from Ustaz Dr Nazirudin Mohd Nasir, The Mufti of Singapore.

01 November 2020

Dear Honourable Mufti of Singapore,

Ustaz Dr Nazirudin Mohd Nasir,

On behalf of the Catholic community, we are immensely grateful for your prayers, compassion and kind words of solidarity in the wake of the recent tragic and senseless events in France.

We thank you for words of consolation, reassurance and commitment. We have complete trust and faith that our respective faith communities will continue, undaunted, in our good work of building a peaceful, harmonious and cohesive society through open, authentic and friendly dialogue, and mutual respect and understanding of our religious beliefs – this tragedy will only strengthen our relationship and resolve in doing so.

Pope Francis and the Grand Imam Ahmad AI-Tayyeb in their Document on Human Fraternity and World Peace and Living Together of 4 February 2019 in Abu Dhabi called “upon all concerned to stop using religions to incite hatred, violence, extremism and blind fanaticism, and to refrain from using the name of God to justify acts of murder, exile, terrorism and oppression.”

Religious freedom is a fundamental human right. So is freedom of speech. But the right to speak freely comes with a corresponding duty to do so with responsibility, maturity and fraternal charity in both words and actions. No believer has the absolute right to denigrate another’s faith in the name of free speech. Instead, Pope Francis, in his Encyclical Letter on Fraternity and Social Friendship Fratelli tutti of 3 October 2020, calls on all believers to be “artisans of peace, by uniting and not dividing, by extinguishing hatred and not holding on to it, by opening paths of dialogue and not by constructing new walls.”

Therefore, religious intolerance, insensitivity or provocation can never be condoned under any circumstances, and we strongly condemn all acts of violence in the name of religion, especially where innocent lives are lost – our hearts go out to the families of the victims and their faith communities.

Mutual understanding and acceptance of one another’s diversity in our common humanity are the only paths to peace and justice. May the fraternity and social friendship between our faith communities here in Singapore be a beacon of light and hope for those in France and other nations.

Yours Sincerely,

Most Rev William Goh

Archbishop of Singapore