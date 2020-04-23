Excerpt from Chancery Notice CHN/CN/2020/009, 6 Apr 2020

In line with the Ministry of Culture, Communication and Youth (MCCY) advisory on safe distancing measures for religious organizations dated 4 April 2020, the Chancery Office and Chancery Archives will be closing their physical workplaces, from 7 April 2020 to 4 May 2020 (inclusive). Operations will continue as staff will be working from home.

Due to the new working arrangements, processing for the following services is suspended

Pre-Nuptial Inquiries (PNI) for weddings in April and May 2020 Statement of Suitability for Ministry (SSM) for overseas speakers Proof of Sacrament requests

For urgent PNI, SSM or Proof of Sacrament, please email [email protected] These will be processed on a case-by-case basis. All other communications requiring prompt attention should be sent by email. Communications received by post will not be

considered urgent mail.

Clergy Welfare Social visits to our senior clergy, who are a vulnerable population, are strongly discouraged in this time.