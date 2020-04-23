Chancery Notice CHN/CN/2020/010, 23 Apr 2020.

In view of Singapore’s “circuit breaker” measures for the COVID-19 situation being extended to 1 June 2020, the new clergy appointments and parish transfers published in Chancery Notice CHN/CN/2020/005 are now postponed.

Pending the stabilization of the COVID-19 pandemic, the following appointments will now be in effect from 1 September 2020, instead of the originally published date, 1 June 2020.

Parish Priest Appointments:

Fr Adrian Yeo – Church of the Holy Family

Fr Alphonsus Dominic – Church of the Transfiguration

Fr Jovita Ho – Church of St Anne

Fr Paul Ngo MEP – Church of the Immaculate Heart of Mary

Assistant Priests Appointments:

Fr Alex Chua – Church of the Transfiguration

Fr Cary Chan – Church of the Holy Spirit

Fr Francis Lee – Church of Our Lady Queen of Peace

Deacon Clement Chen is appointed to assist at the Church of the Holy Family with effect from 1 September 2020.

The following priests have been appointed to the Cathedral of the Good Shepherd from 1 September 2020 with specific responsibilities to be decided at a later stage: