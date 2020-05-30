NOTICE FROM THE ARCHBISHOP’S OFFICE

End of Contract of Msgr Philip Heng as Vicar-General and Rector of Cathedral of the Good Shepherd

Msgr Philip Heng will relinquish his office as Vicar-General (Administration and Religious Affairs) and also as Rector of the Cathedral on 30th June 2020. We want to express our heartfelt thanks to Msgr Philip Heng who has served with total dedication not just as the Vicar-General for Administration and Inter-religious affairs for 7 years, but as the Rector of the Cathedral of the Good Shepherd (5 years) and also of St Joseph Church, Victoria Street (3 years).

He has been a selfless, devoted, energetic, zealous, passionate and responsible pastor. He is much loved as a pastor, appreciated for the programmes he initiated, especially the RCIA sessions, and healing services. He has re-established the Cathedral as the mother church of the archdiocese welcoming everyone, Catholics, lapsed Catholics, those seeking God, visitors and strangers, rich and poor; all find a place in the Cathedral. During this Covid-19, he had shown himself to be a great pastor in his initiatives by arranging on-line services, spiritual talks, and perpetual adoration. He is a pastor who works tirelessly for the love of God and the flock under his charge. As a Vicar-General he has always put the needs of the archdiocese before his own interests.

His leaving is indeed a very big loss to the archdiocese. We are greatly indebted to him for his exemplary leadership in the archdiocese and as rector of the Cathedral. We are sad that he has to leave us.We wish him well in his next assignment. Lastly, we thank the Society of Jesus for allowing Msgr Philip Heng to serve at the Cathedral and as one of our Vicar General.

Appointment of New Rector at the Cathedral of the Good Shepherd

Fr Jude David will be appointed as the new Rector of the Cathedral of the Good Shepherd with effect 1st July 2020 for a period of six years. He will be assisted by Fr Brian Joachim D’ Souza and Fr Samuel Lim. Both are appointed for a period of three years. Frs Jude David and Brian will continue to head the Office of Young People.

Msgr Francis Lau will continue to assist at the Cathedral. Fr Alex Chua will be posted to the Church of the Transfiguration on 1st Sep 2020*. We thank Fr Alex Chua for his services to the Cathedral and most of all for his inspiring and well prepared homilies which the faithful enjoyed very much. We wish him good health and a fruitful assignment at the Church of the Transfiguration.

Appointment of New Vicar-General

Fr John-Paul Tan, Chancellor of the Archdiocese of Singapore, will be appointed Vicar-General in charge of intra-relations with the Religious Congregations, extra-relations with Government bodies and Inter-Religious Organizations, in addition to his current portfolio. He is appointed for a period of six years, commencing 1st July 2020. The Archdiocese is indebted to Fr John Paul for his generosity and collaboration in the mission and ministry of the local Church. We thank him and the congregation of the Order of Friars Minor for allowing him to serve in the archdiocese as a Chancellor and Vicar-General.

Most Rev. William Goh

Archbishop of Singapore

Dated: 30 May, 2020

*Amendment – was previously stated in error as 1 July 2020