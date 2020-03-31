A Journey to Rediscovering Freedom: From Sin

Sin makes us feel free and happy, doesn’t it? When we sin – when we do what God doesn’t want us to do – aren’t we satisfying our “human nature”, asserting ourselves against the rules imposed on us by a tyrant God? That feels great!

But is it really in our nature to sin?

To understand our true human nature, we must go back to the moment of our Creation. The book of Genesis introduces Adam and Eve as our first parents. They were created in the image and likeness of God, and God called this “very good”. But they freely chose to sin – to do what God had told them not to do – and we have inherited this tendency, called Original Sin or “concupiscence”.

Our lives are marked by concupiscence, and yet this remains contrary to our true nature, the way we were meant to live in harmony with God and with each other. We experience sin not only on an individual level, but also as a human community, because hurting people hurt others.

Because sin always seems attractive but never truly satisfies our deepest desires, we increase the frequency and intensity of our actions in search of that emotional “high”. As we go through repeated cycles of pleasure and disillusionment (or regret), our addiction to these acts becomes entrenched.

And because sin is a transgression against our own nature and the nature of the world around us — both of which were created good — we have to live with a worse-off self and a worse-off world.

How, then, can we be free from sin?

We cannot. Only God can do so – by sending His only Son, Jesus Christ, to liberate us from our sins. This salvific action was prefigured centuries beforehand by the people of Israel crossing the sea from slavery in Egypt to freedom in the Promised Land. While the Israelites were led by a pillar of fire through the sea, we Christians are led by the Light of the World through the waters of baptism.