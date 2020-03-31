YOU WILL DIE IN YOUR SINS

The Lord in today’s gospel warns us, “You will die in your sins. Yes, if you do not believe that I am He, you will die in your sins.” What does it mean to die in our sins? Sin is always destructive. Sin takes away our freedom because we become addicted to the pleasures of life. Sin is blindness because we cannot see what is truly good for our happiness, peace and well-being. We are deceived by the temptations of the world. We pursue those things presented to us as happiness by the world, namely, power, status, wealth and fame. So sin causes us to lose our true freedom and the grace to live a life of joy and peace.

Indeed, the death that Jesus speaks about is not just physical death. It is the death of the soul. Most of all, it is eternal death. It means to live merely on the sensual level in such a way that we destroy our health, our inter-personal relationships and our interior peace. As St Paul reminds us, “Now the works of the flesh are obvious: fornication, impurity, licentiousness, idolatry, sorcery, enmities, strife, jealousy, anger, quarrels, dissensions, factions, envy, drunkenness, carousing, and things like these. I am warning you, as I warned you before: those who do such things will not inherit the kingdom of God.” (Gal 5:19-21)

This was what happened to the Israelites in the first reading. They preferred the pleasures of life to freedom. They were complaining and grumbling, rebelling against Moses and God. They lost patience and said, “Why did you bring us out of Egypt to die in this wilderness? For there is neither bread nor water here; we are sick of this unsatisfying food.” How short was their memory! They were lamenting when they were slaves in Egypt. Having been set free, they were now complaining that they did not have the luxuries of life. “If only we had died by the hand of the Lord in the land of Egypt, when we sat by the fleshpots and ate our fill of bread; for you have brought us out into this wilderness to kill this whole assembly with hunger.”

Secondly, they were disobedient to the commandments of the Lord given to them at Mt Sinai. “They did not keep God’s covenant, but refused to walk according to his law.” (Ps 78:10) “They sinned still more against him, rebelling against the Most High in the desert.” (Ps 78:17) “Yet they tested the Most High God, and rebelled against him. They did not observe his decrees, but turned away and were faithless like their ancestors; they twisted like a treacherous bow.” (Ps 78:56f) Sometimes the world thinks that we are silly to believe in such a thing as sin or that sin even exists. In a world of relativism and agnosticism, the world has no conscience and is unable to distinguish between what is right and wrong. We see division, breakdown of family life and marriages, more dysfunctional people, violence and mass killing, increase in the number of abortions, suicide and euthanasia, greater promiscuity, pornography and sexual offences, drugs consumption, the great disparity between the poor and the rich; climate warming, protectionism and international disputes and wars. Yet, few would admit to the consequences of following the values propounded by the world.

Thirdly, it is because we fail to remember the wonders and deeds of God. We are always complaining about our problems instead of being grateful for all the other problems we do not have. We have forgotten the marvels and the power of God, and all that He had done for us. This was why Israel rebelled against God. “They forgot what he had done and the miracles that he had shown them.” (Ps 78:11) “In spite of all this they still sinned; they did not believe in his wonders.” (Ps 78:32) Indeed, they easily forgot how the Lord delivered them. “You have seen what I did to the Egyptians, and how I bore you on eagles’ wings and brought you to myself.” (Ex 19:4) “When the Egyptians treated us harshly and afflicted us, by imposing hard labor on us, we cried to the Lord, the God of our ancestors; the Lord heard our voice and saw our affliction, our toil, and our oppression. The Lord brought us out of Egypt with a mighty hand and an outstretched arm, with a terrifying display of power, and with signs and wonders; and he brought us into this place and gave us this land, a land flowing with milk and honey.” (Dt 26:6-9)

Forgetfulness leads to ingratitude and consciousness of His love and power. When that happens, we turn to false gods. Is this not what secularism wants believers to end up in? It is the devil’s subtle approach to make us lose our faith in God and supplant Him with ourselves by worshipping the things of this world. Just like the Israelites who asked Aaron to make for them the golden calf to replace the absent God when they tired of waiting for Moses to come down from the Mountain. So too, when we feel that God is not present in our lives, we begin to worship ourselves as if we are gods, as if the world came from us and we have the power to transform it according to our intelligence and knowledge. This is sheer arrogance coming from the blindness of pride and self-sufficiency.

Jesus’ coming is to lead us back to His Father. He wants us to know that His Father is love so that we will once again have confidence in Him and in His Divine providence. “What I have told you from the outset. About you I have much to say and much to condemn; but the one who sent me is truthful, and what I have learnt from him I declare to the world.” However, “they failed to understand that he was talking to them about the Father.” The Jews, although seeking to observe the laws, had forgotten that the laws were not the ends in themselves but were given by God so that they could live a life of love for Him and their fellowmen. The laws could not save them, only God’s love could. So Jesus’ coming is to reveal to us God’s love and compassion for us and His forgiveness of our sins, provided we are ready to repent of our sinful and ignorant way of life.

However, we are so deep in our sins and blinded by them. Therefore, the Lord uses the consequences of our sins to help us come to realize our folly. Through the consequences of our sins, the Lord invites us to reflect on our lifestyle and come to understand that such a sinful way of life is destructive to our family and relationships and health. So to help the Israelites to find healing from their sins, the Lord told Moses to “make a fiery serpent and put it on a standard. If anyone is bitten and looks at it, he shall live.” By contemplating on the serpent, they were reminded of their foolishness and the consequence of death if they continued in their sinful ways. Indeed, we read that it was in his hunger that the Prodigal Son turned back to his Father. “He would gladly have filled himself with the pods that the pigs were eating; and no one gave him anything. But when he came to himself he said, ‘How many of my father’s hired hands have bread enough and to spare, but here I am dying of hunger! I will get up and go to my father, and I will say to him, “Father, I have sinned against heaven and before you; I am no longer worthy to be called your son; treat me like one of your hired hands.'” (Lk 15:16-19) It is significant that in his suffering, he remembered also the Father’s unconditional love.

Today, for us Christians, what Moses used to heal his people was but a foreshadowing of how Christ the Son of God would save us all. The serpent erected on the pole had a hidden meaning that was only revealed by Christ at His passion, death and resurrection. Jesus said: “When you have lifted up the Son of Man, then you will know that I am He and that I do nothing of myself: what the Father has taught me is what I preach; he who sent me is with me, and has not left me to myself, for I always do what pleases him.” Indeed, by contemplating on the suffering and death of Jesus crucified innocently for us, we come to understand the tragic consequences of sin. But by contemplating on the cross, we also see the unconditional love and mercy of God which gives us courage and confidence to turn to Him for pardon and forgiveness. Most of all, by contemplating on His rising from the dead in His resurrection, we know that God’s love and power triumph over sin, hatred and death. With Christ, who is the Son of God, and one with the Father, we know now that God wants us to share in His life and love. We no longer have to depend on ourselves alone but on His love and the power of His Spirit to empower us to live a life of love freed from sin.