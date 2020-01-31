THE MYSTERY OF SIN AND THE MYSTERY OF GRACE

After reading so much about the virtues of King David, his fidelity and devotion to God, his bravery in sacrificing himself for his country, his magnanimity in forgiving Saul for seeking his life, his compassion for his men, the scripture presents the weak side of David. In spite of his inherent goodness, the man after the heart of God, yet, he was a sinner like all of us. He was not impeccable and without faults of his own. We read of his fall from grace when he committed one sin after another, beginning with the sin of sloth, then adultery and finally murder. Indeed, this is a good lesson for us all. No one is exempted from temptation and sin no matter who we are. We can be bishop or priest, but we are all sinners. We can fall into sin if we are not careful and alert of the temptation of the Evil One. We must not be presumptuous and over confident of ourselves.

How could he have sunk so low after all that God had done for him and helped him in his battles? The truth is, success and comfort often lead to complacency. David had been successful in all his battles because God was with him. But with success, he became lazy. He was taking his fortune for granted. He did not feel the need to go and fight for his people anymore. He just delegated the hard work to his men whilst he slumbered and idled away. The author remarked, “at the turn of the year, the time when kings go campaigning, David sent Joab and with him his own guards and the whole of Israel. They massacred the Ammonites and laid siege to Rabah. David however remained in Jerusalem.”

Complacency is the manifestation of the sin of sloth. Again, this is so true for the world today. Why has the world fallen into such a decadent stage? Simply because of affluence and the abuse of science and technology. When man has enough to eat, he becomes idle and takes his standard of living for granted. This is particularly true for our younger generation. They had never gone through the days of poverty and hence many do not know how to value hard work, simplicity, thriftiness and proper stewardship of money. Even as grown-ups, working and having a job of their own, many of their parents are still providing for them!

When we become complacent and lazy, it leads to other sins. Idleness is the devil’s workshop. So this was what happened to David. “It happened towards evening when David had risen from his couch and was strolling on the palace roof, that he saw from the roof a woman bathing; the woman was very beautiful.” From seeing, it led to conniving and adultery. As a consequence, Bathsheba became pregnant. To cover up his sin of adultery, he had her husband return from the battle front so that he could sleep with his wife. But Uriah was a faithful solider to the king and refused to sleep with his wife whilst he was on such a dangerous mission. As a last resort, David had him posted to the most dangerous place in the battle, had the army abandon him so that he would eventually be killed by the enemy. But the real enemy was David who murdered him, one who was faithful to him in service.

Indeed, the tragedy of life is that sin begins small but multiplies not just in number but in gravity. Sin never comes singly. One sin leads to another sin. David began with the sin of sloth, which lead to adultery and then to murder. So too for us all. No one becomes a great sinner overnight. It begins with a neglect of a serious prayer life. Then we fall into sin. Instead of repenting and going for confession, we delay and postpone. Once the devil has a foothold in our heart, he will lead us to more sin. Our eyes are blinded to the truth and to the selfishness of our hearts. So one sin will lead to other sins. We begin to act selfishly and hurt people. We are guilty and we throw tantrums and visit our anger and resentment on others. This causes us to sin even more, creating division among our loved ones, office colleagues, and friends. We become angry and vindictive, leading even to murder.

This is what the Lord is warning us in the gospel. Whether it is good or evil, it begins small but it will grow to become really huge. If we sow goodness then our little goodness will grow and bring others into goodness as well. Indeed, “it is like a mustard seed which at the time of its sowing in the soil is the smallest of all the seeds on earth; yet once it is sown it grows into the biggest shrub of them all and puts out big branches so that the birds of the air can shelter in its shade.” So we must never underestimate the power of sin. Often, many of us don’t pay attention to venial sins because we think they are insignificant. We overlook them and continue to commit them without feeling sorry or contrite, or make efforts to avoid falling into sin again. The truth is that small sins, when added together or when they are repetitive, will only harden our heart and weaken our will so much so that we will fall into bigger and more serious sins. Indeed, when we do not pay attention to small things, we will have to bear with greater disaster.

Hence, it is important that we sow good seeds and virtues. Jesus said that the kingdom of God is like a man who throws seed on the ground. “Night and day, while he sleeps, while he is awake, the seed is sprouting and growing; how; he does not know. Of its own accord the land produces first the shoot, then the ear, then the full grain in the ear. And when the crop is ready, he loses no time: he starts to reap because the harvest has come.” The question is, what kind of harvest do we expect? It all depends on what kind of seed we plant. St Paul warns us, “Do not be deceived; God is not mocked, for you reap whatever you sow. If you sow to your own flesh, you will reap corruption from the flesh; but if you sow to the Spirit, you will reap eternal life from the Spirit. So let us not grow weary in doing what is right, for we will reap at harvest time, if we do not give up.” (Gal 6:7-9) So if we sow the seeds of evil, what can we expect but a harvest of evil!

Yet, God is always merciful. He gives us the grace of repentance. Sin is tragic and destroys our happiness, joy and meaning in life. Sin breaks relationships, trust and unity. We do not need to condemn our past. The mystery of sin is often overcome by the mystery of grace. As St Paul wrote, “where sin increased, grace abounded all the more, so that, just as sin exercised dominion in death, so grace might also exercise dominion through justification leading to eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.” (Rom 5:21) Even when King David sinned, God gave him the grace of repentance. God confronted him through the prophet Nathan. When he was confronted with his sins, David repented immediately.

The responsorial psalm was written as an expression of his contrite heart. “Have mercy on me, God, in your kindness. In your compassion blot out my offence. O wash me more and more from my guilt and cleanse me from my sin. My offences truly I know them; my sin is always before me. Against you, you alone, have I sinned; what is evil in your sight I have done. That you may be justified when you give sentence and be without reproach when you judge, O see, in guilt I was born, a sinner was I conceived. Make me hear rejoicing and gladness, that the bones you have crushed may thrill. From my sins turn away your face and blot out all my guilt.” He accepted God’s judgement on him and his sins. He did not exonerate or excuse himself but sincerely confessed his sins to the Lord. If only he had done so earlier after sinning with Bathsheba, he would have been saved from the greater evil of murder. Still, it was not too late. God gave him the grace of repentance.

But through this sin of his, God demonstrated the power of grace. Even though he committed the sin of adultery with Bathsheba, God, through her, produced the future ancestor of the Messiah, King Solomon. So the plan of God cannot be derailed. God is in charge even when sin seems to have the upper hand. Good will triumph over evil eventually. So let us continue to have hope that if we have lived a sinful life, or our children have gone astray or the world seems to be at the brink of self-destruction, we must trust in God’s grace and mercy. God writes straight in crooked lines, He will know how to turn evil into good, disgrace into grace. Like King David, we only have to repent and God will give us a new lease of life. Like St Paul, we become channels of God’s mercy for others.