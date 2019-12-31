THE ANTI-CHRISTS OF THE 21TH CENTURY

St John wrote, “These are the last days.” Today is the last day of the Calendar Year but are we in the last days? How do we know that we are in the last days and not just the last day of the year? Indeed, the last calendar day is not as important as the last days. The truth is the last day of the Calendar Year is but a number. The frightening reality is that we are actually living in the last days. Why is that so? If we open our eyes to see what is happening in the world, we cannot but see the signs of the last days or, as St John wrote, the day of the antichrists. Where are the antichrists of the last days?

Firstly, the antichrist is seen in the culture of death that is being promoted in the world. The world pays a hypocritical demand for the respect of human life by asking for the abolition of the death penalty for all crimes committed. On the other hand, they are killing millions of babies through abortion. At least in one country, abortion at birth has been legalized. The world also promotes suicide and euthanasia. The sacredness of life must be promoted from birth to death and not just at some stage of human life. Satan wants the world to destroy itself by allowing criminals to commit crimes and killing without fear for their own lives; and on the other hand, totally disregarding the lives of innocent babies and vulnerable elderly.

Secondly, the antichrist is seen in the culture of utilitarianism. The emphasis on productivity is something promoted in society if we want to be rewarded. Only those who produce and contribute to society have a right to live. Otherwise, they are considered to be taking up space in this small planet. The weak, the sickly, those with special needs, the elderly are being eliminated from society because they are seen as useless, non-productive, burdensome and a drain on our energy and resources. There is a lack of graciousness and compassion for those who are slow, weak and defenseless.

Thirdly, the antichrist is seen in the culture of materialism. Life is reduced to mere pleasure. One works and makes money so that one can enjoy the riches and pleasures of a comfortable life. It is not about selfless service, about meaning and about love. It is all about enriching oneself, enjoying the gifts of creation and technology, having a sensual and fun life. It is all about taking care of our body, making ourselves forever young and beautiful, attractive and healthy to live as long as we can, because there is only one life which ends in death. We forget that the greatest and essential things in life are often unseen and invisible. It is love, compassion, kindness, generosity, relationship and friendship.

Fourthly, the antichrist is seen in the culture of humanism. Man no longer believes in God and that He is the answer to all the questions about life. He believes that he can do everything and anything. God is not needed. There is no God, no afterlife, no beyond. There is only one reality, that is, the planet and the human beings. Yet, the truth is that both the planet and humanity are on the way to self-destruction because we live only for ourselves and for this world. We think we can solve all problems when we cannot even answer the basic questions of life, where we come from, where do we go after death and what is the meaning of life on earth, especially the mystery of suffering and death? If we cannot answer these essentials questions, all the answers to the other questions have no meaning because they are non-essential. When man rejects God and takes over his own life, this is where we see the mess and the confusion.

Fifthly, the antichrist is seen in the culture of individualism. With humanism and secularism, the only philosophy accepted is relativism. This has made us more individualistic and self-righteous. We are all right in our own ways. No one has the truth or the answer. The freedom of the individual is underscored to the extent of not respecting the rights of others or even the larger community. It is all about myself, my ideas and my rights. We do not think of the larger interests of the community. Marriage is seen in an individualistic manner, it is about finding a companion. It is no longer connected with procreation and the extension of the human family. It is about my country and my people, not about the world and humanity. Nationalism is promoted at the expense of globalization. Arts are promoted to emphasize the uniqueness of the individual and their expression but without consideration for whether the values promoted are wholesome, life-giving, tolerant, loving and uplifting. Arts have become means to profanation, vulgarity, insult, mockery, disrespect of people’s beliefs and cultures.

Sixthly, the antichrist is seen in the New Age Movement. Due to secularism and materialism, there is a spiritual vacuum in the hearts of humanity. To fulfill the spiritual hunger of people, the New Age Movement seeks to integrate the spiritual with modern sciences and technology. It is a masked way of helping man to gain power over the universe by tapping their inner energy and that of the cosmos. Through meditation, occult activities, tapping into cosmic energy, they hope to discover the true man within themselves, one that is divine. Even Catholics have unwittingly subscribed to such new-age philosophy and bewitched by the positive energy that they seem to get out from such new-age practices.

But the real antichrist is not outside the Church but within. This is what St John is warning us about. “Those rivals of Christ came out of our own number, but they had never really belonged; if they had belonged, they would have stayed with us; but they left us, to prove that not one of them ever belonged to us.” Indeed, the real antichrist is the corruption, scandals, deviations from the truth, false compromises, spiritual worldliness, and half-truths being taught by our Church leaders, theologians and lay leaders. They themselves are contaminated by the values of the world, of relativism, rationalism and secularism. Our Church leaders are now disagreeing openly, challenging one another. So much so, the ordinary Catholic is lost and confused, not knowing who is right or wrong.

That is why, if we want to save humanity and the planet from self-destruction, we must go back to the beginning. This is what St John said, “In the beginning was the Word: and the Word was with God and the Word was God. He was with God in the beginning.” Indeed, the fact is that we already have the truth. “But you have been anointed by the Holy One, and have all received the knowledge. It is not because you do not know the truth that I am writing to you but rather because you know it already and know that no lie can come from the truth.” Instead of being like St John the Baptist who came to witness to Jesus as the Truth of God and humanity, we are counter-witnesses. St John the Baptist, “came as a witness, as a witness to speak for the light, so that everyone might believe through him. He was not the light, only a witness to speak for the light.”

This is because we have forgotten the truth of creation, incarnation and salvation. We have forgotten that we are created by God through His Word. “Through him all things came to be, not one thing had its being but through him. All that came to be had life in him and that life was the light of men, a light that shines in the dark, a light that darkness could not overpower.” Because man strayed from the truth, Christ as the light of the world came to show us the way to God and to recover our dignity as the children of God. Christ is the Word of God made flesh in person. “The Word was made flesh, he lived among us, and we saw his glory, the glory that is his as the only Son of the Father, full of grace and truth”. He is the light of the world, the way, the truth and the life. If the world is confused, it is because they did not recognize Jesus as the Light of humanity. “The Word was the true light that enlightens all men; and he was coming into the world. He was in the world that had its being through him, and the world did not know him. He came to his own domain and his own people did not accept him.”

However, the Good News is this, “But to all who did accept him he gave power to become children of God, to all who believe in the name of him who was born not out of human stock or urge of the flesh or will of man but of God himself.” Indeed, there is hope for humanity and this planet which we call earth if only we lead humanity to turn to Christ the Light of the world, for indeed, “from his fullness we have, all of us, received – yes, grace in return for grace.” The reason is simple, “No one has ever seen God; it is the only Son, who is nearest to the Father’s heart, who has made him known.” Only Christ who is the Son of God can lead us to the heart of the Father and give us back our sonship.