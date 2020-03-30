EROSION OF MORAL AUTHORITY

The story of Susanna evokes many thoughts and stirs up our sentiments as well. It is a story that is reflective of everyday life, the challenges and injustices that vulnerable and innocent people suffer because of the abuse of authority. Indeed, Susanna was placed in a dilemma of either succumbing to the demands of her lechers or be falsely accused of committing adultery. In spite of feeling trapped, it took a woman not just of courage but also of faith to be able to say to her seducers, “But I prefer to fall innocent into your power than to sin in the eyes of the Lord.” She chose the Lord rather than sin against Him and her husband. Such was the moral integrity of Susanna.

This case of Susanna of course cannot but make us think of the many sexual abuses caused by priests and religious, and then covered up by those in higher authority. This betrayal of trust has been the greatest scourge of the Catholic Church in this millennium. Priests are called “Father” in the Catholic Community because they are called to be the Spiritual Father of the community. As such, their task is to educate, to form, to nurture and to protect the people under their charge. To manipulate and make use of them whether for their sexual satisfaction or even for their material and physical needs is to abuse their power. Consequently, such betrayal of trust and authority scandalize not just the entire Catholic community but also everyone regardless of faith and belief. If religious leaders supposedly have no credibility, what more for those who have no faith or belief at all? That is why today the world is facing a crisis of moral authority of leaders.

This was the case of the judges who abused their authority. Instead of protecting the innocent and the weak, they used their power and position to benefit themselves even to the extent of violating the integrity of persons. God’s indictment of the situation of the leaders of Israel was this, “Wickedness has come to Babylon through the elders and judges posing as guides to the people.” We who read the story of Susanna cannot but feel indignant at what the judges did. They were supposed to be people of reputation. They were highly respected and commanded the trust and confidence of the people. However, they used their authority to satisfy their lust for Susanna. When their overture was rejected, they took revenge by turning the table against her, accusing her of committing adultery.

This abuse of power is not just in the area of lust and sex. It is also present in other forms as well. In the case of the adulterous woman in the gospel, she was guilty. She was brought before the Lord, not so much because she was guilty of adultery and therefore deserved condemnation. She was but a pawn in the hands of the Jewish leaders so that they could use her to find fault with Jesus. Their motive of bringing the woman to the Lord was not because they were concerned with justice or putting the woman right. Rather, they wanted to use her as a test so that they could find something to use against our Lord. They wanted to put the Lord in a dilemma, just as Susanna was. If Jesus were to say that she should not be stoned to death for her crime, He would be accused of going against the Law of Moses and therefore be deposed as a rabbi. If He were to agree, then He would be seen as lacking mercy and compassion.

Why is the abuse of power and authority such a grievous crime? It is because their crimes are hard to investigate and prosecute. They have power, money and influence. Moreover, people tend to naturally believe in someone who has authority and power. They can cover up their crimes easily. They can buy over people to support them. They can get the best lawyers to defend them. We see this in the political, corporate and even religious world! The poor and the ordinary on the other hand, do not have such support to defend themselves.

As a result, the temptation to use power and authority to satisfy one’s needs and selfish interests is very great. This is why the Devil wants to tempt those in power. As it is said, “Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely.” Those in power feel that no one can harm them or their evil deeds exposed. Most of the time the temptation lies in the areas of sex, power and money. These are the three most powerful temptations of the evil one. With power and money, man can obtain sexual favours or even manipulate women to surrender their bodies. The reality is that the sin of lust is a very powerful temptation that few men can resist once exposed to it.

Indeed, whilst condemning the abuse of authority and power, we should also ask why such abuses happen at all, especially today. Notwithstanding the checks and balances it is becoming more prevalent. Why are leaders losing their moral authority in the world today? I believe it is due to secularism and the corollary of secularism, namely, moral relativism, materialism and individualism. If Susanna was able to resist the snare of her seducers, it was because she came from a God-fearing family. “She was God-fearing, because her parents were worthy people and had instructed their daughter in the Law of Moses.” She was more afraid of offending God then men. And when she was innocently condemned, she commended her life to the Lord. “Eternal God you know all secrets and everything before it happens; you know that they have given false evidence against me. And now have I to die, innocent as I am of everything their malice has invented against me?” So her upbringing, her environment molded her faith in God and to fear God and respect His laws.

Unfortunately, the root of all sins is always the sin of impiety, the rejection of God as the supreme law giver. This is what St Paul wrote, “For the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and wickedness of those who by their wickedness suppress the truth. For what can be known about God is plain to them, because God has shown it to them.” (Rom 1:18f) When we reject God, we supplant the place of God. Everything is made in reference to us. We become the norm and judge of everything. “And since they did not see fit to acknowledge God, God gave them up to a debased mind and to things that should not be done. They were filled with every kind of wickedness, evil, covetousness, malice. Full of envy, murder, strife, deceit, craftiness, they are gossips, slanderers, God-haters, insolent, haughty, boastful, inventors of evil, rebellious toward parents, foolish, faithless, heartless, ruthless.” (Rom 1:28-31)

Indeed, this is the sad reality of the world today. A world without God is a world where everyone claims to be his or her own god. From being ignorant of what is right and wrong, they fall into sin and soon become addicted to the sinful way of life. As if it is not bad enough, the Devil will tempt them by propagating their selfish and sensual way of life in the world. Sinners do not want to commit sin alone. They need to have company so that they won’t feel guilty when they sin because others are also doing it. This is what the world is doing, normalizing what is evil or wrong to be something acceptable and good. Because of social media and advertising, it becomes politically incorrect even to say that anything is wrong or bad. So, even political and religious leaders cannot make comments in public condemning anything that we perceive as wrong.

We lack leaders like Daniel who was young and courageous enough to challenge the judges for their lack of impartiality and wrong judgment. He was the one who took the courage to stand up against the so-called authority of his day. Same, too, for our Lord, who did not condemn the woman although He certainly did not condone her sin. But He was aware that the religious leaders were just using her for their political gain. It is not easy to be a leader today because if we do the right thing, we are opposed and ridiculed. It seems that if one cannot beat them, better to join them. That is what the world is doing. They are just following the crowd which has been misled by a few powerful, rich and influential people who are selfish, manipulative and thinking about their interests than the common good of society and humanity.