GOD’S GENEROSITY CANNOT BE OUTDONE

In the first reading, we read of David’s plan to build a house for the Lord after he finally managed to unite the Northern Kingdom of Israel and the Southern Kingdom of Judah. At last, Israel became once again a united kingdom. “Now when the king was settled in his house, and the Lord had given him rest from all his enemies around him, the king said to the prophet Nathan, ‘See now, I am living in a house of cedar, but the ark of God stays in a tent.'” (2 Sm 7:1f) Partly out of guilt and partly out of gratitude, King David thought he should repay the Lord for seeing him through all the battles, military and political, and for providing stability and peace to the kingdom. So he thought of building a house for the Lord so that he would not feel so uncomfortable as he was living in a house whereas the Lord was living in the Tent.

But God would never allow us to outdo Him in generosity. Instead of King David building a House for Him, the Lord instructed Nathan to tell him that He does not live in a house because he moves with His people. He could not be domesticated as He is the Lord of humanity and all of creation. On the contrary, God would build a house for David instead. He said, “When your days are fulfilled and you lie down with your ancestors, I will raise up your offspring after you, who shall come forth from your body, and I will establish his kingdom. He shall build a house for my name, and I will establish the throne of his kingdom forever.” (1 Sm 7:12f) When David heard of it, he was humbled and amazed at God’s mercy and love. Sitting before the Lord, he said, “Who am I, Lord, and what is my House, that you have led me as far as this? Yet in your sight, Lord, this is still not far enough, and you make your promises extend to the House of your servant for a far-distant future. You have constituted your people Israel to be your own people for ever; and you, Lord, have become their God.” Such was the greatness and generosity of God towards David and Israel. Not only did God cut off his enemies so that Israel could live undisturbed but He also ensured their continued existence.

Are we conscious of His blessings for us too? God has not only blessed David but He has blessed us all in different ways. Have we sat down before the Lord like King David to recount all the blessings He has given to us? David was always conscious that his success in his military and political campaigns was due solely to God’s divine assistance and mercy, and not because of his ingenuity and strength. All through his life, he sought to obey the Lord, and turned to Him for help in his battles against his enemies. So it behooves us to spend some quiet time before the Lord to consider where we were and where we are today, who we were and who we are in life. Unless, we learn from David to be conscious of God’s blessings, we will always remain resentful, envious and ungrateful.

Although our blessings differ from each other, we are blessed the way we need to be blessed. We are given gifts for a purpose and not just for ourselves. Gifts are given to us so that we can use them for the good of others. In the process, we ourselves could partake of the joy of others. Only when we share our gifts and blessings with others, can our joy increase and make us truly happy and fulfilled in life. If we just use our blessings and resources for ourselves, we might satisfy our needs, but our hearts will be empty and we will be deprived of the joy and love of God which comes from the fact that God gives and shares Himself with us without reserve. God is pure love and joy simply because He is pure giving and pure loving. He loves and gives out of His abundance. We who receive His blessings will also be so filled with joy and love that out of gratitude to His unconditional love and mercy to us, we too share ourselves and all we have with others. We do it not because we are guilty like King David but simply because we who receive freely also want others to receive it freely as well.

Indeed, the Lord warns us, “the amount you measure out is the amount you will be given – and more besides; for the man who has will be given more; from the man who has not, even what he has will be taken away.” Only when we share with others what we have, not necessarily from our abundance but even from our poverty, that our blessings will grow and double. When we share from our abundance, those without will feel blessed because they are the beneficiaries. But when we share from our poverty, even the rich will be blessed because when they see our generosity and magnanimity in sharing with others the little resources we have, they will be moved to help even more since they have plenty. Even if they could not be generous like the widow who gave her only mite, they would be inspired to give more; and those who have less would also be encouraged to give as generously. This explains why charitable organizations could collect lots of money for their cause simply because people could see the genuineness of such organizations in giving whatever they have to the poor.

But there is also a warning as well. Jesus also demands accountability for the blessings and graces we have received from God. He said, “Would you bring in a lamp to put it under a tub or under the bed? Surely you will put it on the lampstand? For there is nothing hidden but it must be disclosed, nothing kept secret except to be brought to light.” If we do not handle responsibly or make use of the gifts the Lord has blessed us with, we would be liable for judgement and condemnation. That is why transparency in public funds is required today. Public funds must be used in such a way that it is open to scrutiny and accountability. As the Lord said, what is hidden must be disclosed and what is secret be brought to light. Whatever the Lord has given to us is meant for the community, society and the good of humanity. We must not keep God’s blessings and gifts given to us for our personal use and lavish living only, but we need to use them for the greater good of all. So all gifts, whether personal gifts or gifts donated by the public for a particular cause, must be used for the common good. Those in charge must exercise proper stewardship.

This was the same judgement and warning given to King David. Whilst God is always faithful to His covenant, He is also just. And so the Lord warned David with regard to his descendants to the throne, “I will be a father to him, and he shall be a son to me. When he commits iniquity, I will punish him with a rod such as mortals use, with blows inflicted by human beings. But I will not take my steadfast love from him, as I took it from Saul, whom I put away from before you.” (2 Sm 7:14f) The responsorial psalm reiterates this point, “The Lord swore an oath to David; he will not go back on this word: ‘A son, the fruit of your body, will I set upon your throne. If they keep my covenant in truth and my laws that I have taught them, their sons also shall rule on your throne from age to age.'” We must be responsible for the gifts that the Lord has given. Abuse of these gifts will lead to our self-destruction.

The failure to develop what we have been given will lead to the loss of the gifts. Indeed, “the man who has not, even what he has will be taken away.” It is just like those who have the gift of writing, painting or music. If they do not continue to write, paint or sing or play music, they will lose them eventually. The best way to keep anything is to give them away. The best way to keep our faith is to share it. The reason why we Catholics are so weak in our faith is because we do not share our faith with others. We do not evangelize. As a consequence, we cannot remember the scripture texts. We do not speak about our beliefs. Unless we share, teach and explain to others our faith and beliefs, we will forget about what we believe.

So let us make ourselves a dwelling place of God, like King David. We need to allow the Lord to fill us with His love, wisdom and His presence. King David says, “I will not enter the house where I live nor go to the bed where I rest. I will give no sleep to my eyes, to my eyelids I will give no slumber till I find a place for the Lord, a dwelling for the Strong One of Jacob.” Like David, we too must see and hear clearly what the Lord asks of us. “If anyone has ears to hear, let him listen to this. Take notice of what you are hearing.” Only when we contemplate on His word and His love, can we grow in true wisdom and in generosity in love.